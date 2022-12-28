With EPS Growth And More, Ancom Nylex Berhad (KLSE:ANCOMNY) Makes An Interesting Case

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Ancom Nylex Berhad (KLSE:ANCOMNY). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is Ancom Nylex Berhad Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, Ancom Nylex Berhad has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. As a result, we'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. Impressively, Ancom Nylex Berhad's EPS catapulted from RM0.041 to RM0.089, over the last year. It's a rarity to see 115% year-on-year growth like that. The best case scenario? That the business has hit a true inflection point.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. EBIT margins for Ancom Nylex Berhad remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 35% to RM2.2b. That's encouraging news for the company!

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

The trick, as an investor, is to find companies that are going to perform well in the future, not just in the past. While crystal balls don't exist, you can check our visualization of consensus analyst forecasts for Ancom Nylex Berhad's future EPS 100% free.

Are Ancom Nylex Berhad Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So those who are interested in Ancom Nylex Berhad will be delighted to know that insiders have shown their belief, holding a large proportion of the company's shares. Actually, with 36% of the company to their names, insiders are profoundly invested in the business. This should be a welcoming sign for investors because it suggests that the people making the decisions are also impacted by their choices. To give you an idea, the value of insiders' holdings in the business are valued at RM340m at the current share price. So there's plenty there to keep them focused!

Does Ancom Nylex Berhad Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

Ancom Nylex Berhad's earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. That EPS growth certainly is attention grabbing, and the large insider ownership only serves to further stoke our interest. The hope is, of course, that the strong growth marks a fundamental improvement in the business economics. Based on the sum of its parts, we definitely think its worth watching Ancom Nylex Berhad very closely. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Ancom Nylex Berhad (1 is a bit concerning) you should be aware of.

