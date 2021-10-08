With EPS Growth And More, American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Is Interesting

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like American Tower Corporation (REIT) (NYSE:AMT). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

How Quickly Is American Tower Corporation (REIT) Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Impressively, American Tower Corporation (REIT) has grown EPS by 24% per year, compound, in the last three years. As a result, we can understand why the stock trades on a high multiple of trailing twelve month earnings.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The good news is that American Tower Corporation (REIT) is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 2.5 percentage points to 40%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are American Tower Corporation (REIT) Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$121b company like American Tower Corporation (REIT). But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Notably, they have an enormous stake in the company, worth US$359m. This suggests to me that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

Does American Tower Corporation (REIT) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

For growth investors like me, American Tower Corporation (REIT)'s raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. I think that EPS growth is something to boast of, and it doesn't surprise me that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. So this is very likely the kind of business that I like to spend time researching, with a view to discerning its true value. Still, you should learn about the 3 warning signs we've spotted with American Tower Corporation (REIT) (including 1 which doesn't sit too well with us) .

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

