With EPS Growth And More, 4Sight Holdings (JSE:4SI) Makes An Interesting Case

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like 4Sight Holdings (JSE:4SI), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is 4Sight Holdings Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. 4Sight Holdings' shareholders have have plenty to be happy about as their annual EPS growth for the last 3 years was 56%. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches the eye of prospective investors.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. 4Sight Holdings maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 33% to R818m. That's a real positive.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

4Sight Holdings isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of R235m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are 4Sight Holdings Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Many consider high insider ownership to be a strong sign of alignment between the leaders of a company and the ordinary shareholders. So as you can imagine, the fact that 4Sight Holdings insiders own a significant number of shares certainly is appealing. Actually, with 45% of the company to their names, insiders are profoundly invested in the business. Shareholders and speculators should be reassured by this kind of alignment, as it suggests the business will be run for the benefit of shareholders. Although, with 4Sight Holdings being valued at R235m, this is a small company we're talking about. So despite a large proportional holding, insiders only have R107m worth of stock. This isn't an overly large holding but it should still keep the insiders motivated to deliver the best outcomes for shareholders.

While it's always good to see some strong conviction in the company from insiders through heavy investment, it's also important for shareholders to ask if management compensation policies are reasonable. A brief analysis of the CEO compensation suggests they are. The median total compensation for CEOs of companies similar in size to 4Sight Holdings, with market caps under R3.8b is around R5.8m.

The 4Sight Holdings CEO received R4.1m in compensation for the year ending December 2022. That seems pretty reasonable, especially given it's below the median for similar sized companies. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add 4Sight Holdings To Your Watchlist?

4Sight Holdings' earnings per share have been soaring, with growth rates sky high. An added bonus for those interested is that management hold a heap of stock and the CEO pay is quite reasonable, illustrating good cash management. The drastic earnings growth indicates the business is going from strength to strength. Hopefully a trend that continues well into the future. Big growth can make big winners, so the writing on the wall tells us that 4Sight Holdings is worth considering carefully. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for 4Sight Holdings (of which 1 doesn't sit too well with us!) you should know about.

