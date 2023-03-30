If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Woolworths Group (ASX:WOW) Presents An Opportunity

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Woolworths Group (ASX:WOW). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is Woolworths Group Growing?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so you'd expect share price to follow earnings per share (EPS) outcomes eventually. That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. We can see that in the last three years Woolworths Group grew its EPS by 7.1% per year. That might not be particularly high growth, but it does show that per-share earnings are moving steadily in the right direction.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Woolworths Group shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 4.2% to 15%, and revenue is growing. Both of which are great metrics to check off for potential growth.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Woolworths Group's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Woolworths Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a AU$46b company like Woolworths Group. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. To be specific, they have AU$24m worth of shares. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Even though that's only about 0.05% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Should You Add Woolworths Group To Your Watchlist?

One positive for Woolworths Group is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. For those who are looking for a little more than this, the high level of insider ownership enhances our enthusiasm for this growth. That combination is very appealing. So yes, we do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 2 warning signs for Woolworths Group you should be aware of.

