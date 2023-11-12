If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Volution Group (LON:FAN) Presents An Opportunity

The excitement of investing in a company that can reverse its fortunes is a big draw for some speculators, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can manage to find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. Loss making companies can act like a sponge for capital - so investors should be cautious that they're not throwing good money after bad.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Volution Group (LON:FAN). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Quickly Is Volution Group Increasing Earnings Per Share?

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. Volution Group's shareholders have have plenty to be happy about as their annual EPS growth for the last 3 years was 57%. While that sort of growth rate isn't sustainable for long, it certainly catches the eye of prospective investors.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Volution Group maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 6.6% to UK£328m. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Volution Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Insider interest in a company always sparks a bit of intrigue and many investors are on the lookout for companies where insiders are putting their money where their mouth is. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

The good news for Volution Group shareholders is that no insiders reported selling shares in the last year. So it's definitely nice that Independent Non-Executive Director Jonathan Davis bought UK£17k worth of shares at an average price of around UK£3.44. Decent buying like this could be a sign for shareholders here; management sees the company as undervalued.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for Volution Group is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. To be specific, they have UK£12m worth of shares. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Despite being just 1.5% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Is Volution Group Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Volution Group's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. The cherry on top is that insiders own a bunch of shares, and one has been buying more. This quick rundown suggests that the business may be of good quality, and also at an inflection point, so maybe Volution Group deserves timely attention. Once you've identified a business you like, the next step is to consider what you think it's worth. And right now is your chance to view our exclusive discounted cashflow valuation of Volution Group. You might benefit from giving it a glance today.

