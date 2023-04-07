If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Quixant (LON:QXT) Presents An Opportunity

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Quixant (LON:QXT). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Quickly Is Quixant Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. We can see that in the last three years Quixant grew its EPS by 9.7% per year. That's a good rate of growth, if it can be sustained.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Quixant shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from 5.0% to 7.5%, and revenue is growing. Ticking those two boxes is a good sign of growth, in our book.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Quixant's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Quixant Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

We note that Quixant insiders spent US$44k on stock, over the last year; in contrast, we didn't see any selling. That paints the company in a nice light, as it signals that its leaders are feeling confident in where the company is heading. We also note that it was the Independent Non-Executive Director, Duncan Penny, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying UK£35k for shares at about UK£1.72 each.

On top of the insider buying, we can also see that Quixant insiders own a large chunk of the company. Actually, with 37% of the company to their names, insiders are profoundly invested in the business. This should be a welcoming sign for investors because it suggests that the people making the decisions are also impacted by their choices. With that sort of holding, insiders have about US$44m riding on the stock, at current prices. So there's plenty there to keep them focused!

Does Quixant Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

As previously touched on, Quixant is a growing business, which is encouraging. In addition, insiders have been busy adding to their sizeable holdings in the company. That makes the company a prime candidate for your watchlist - and arguably a research priority. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 2 warning signs with Quixant , and understanding them should be part of your investment process.

