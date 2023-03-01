If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Presents An Opportunity

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

How Fast Is Quanex Building Products Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

In the last three years Quanex Building Products' earnings per share took off; so much so that it's a bit disingenuous to use these figures to try and deduce long term estimates. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. Quanex Building Products' EPS shot up from US$1.72 to US$2.66; a result that's bound to keep shareholders happy. That's a impressive gain of 55%.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. Quanex Building Products maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 14% to US$1.2b. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are Quanex Building Products Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It should give investors a sense of security owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, creating a close alignment their interests. Shareholders will be pleased by the fact that insiders own Quanex Building Products shares worth a considerable sum. As a matter of fact, their holding is valued at US$15m. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Even though that's only about 1.7% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Does Quanex Building Products Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Quanex Building Products' strong EPS growth. With EPS growth rates like that, it's hardly surprising to see company higher-ups place confidence in the company through continuing to hold a significant investment. The growth and insider confidence is looked upon well and so it's worthwhile to investigate further with a view to discern the stock's true value. It is worth noting though that we have found 1 warning sign for Quanex Building Products that you need to take into consideration.

