If EPS Growth Is Important To You, LaserBond (ASX:LBL) Presents An Opportunity

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like LaserBond (ASX:LBL). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

How Fast Is LaserBond Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Even with very modest growth rates, a company will usually do well if it improves earnings per share (EPS) year after year. So EPS growth can certainly encourage an investor to take note of a stock. LaserBond's EPS has risen over the last 12 months, growing from AU$0.03 to AU$0.033. This amounts to a 12% gain; a figure that shareholders will be pleased to see.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. The good news is that LaserBond is growing revenues, and EBIT margins improved by 5.9 percentage points to 17%, over the last year. That's great to see, on both counts.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are LaserBond Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Investors are always searching for a vote of confidence in the companies they hold and insider buying is one of the key indicators for optimism on the market. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

It's nice to see that there have been no reports of any insiders selling shares in LaserBond in the previous 12 months. With that in mind, it's heartening that Ian Neal, the Non-Executive Director of the company, paid AU$20k for shares at around AU$0.80 each. Decent buying like this could be a sign for shareholders here; management sees the company as undervalued.

And the insider buying isn't the only sign of alignment between shareholders and the board, since LaserBond insiders own more than a third of the company. In fact, they own 41% of the shares, making insiders a very influential shareholder group. This should be a welcoming sign for investors because it suggests that the people making the decisions are also impacted by their choices. In terms of absolute value, insiders have AU$40m invested in the business, at the current share price. That's nothing to sneeze at!

While insiders already own a significant amount of shares, and they have been buying more, the good news for ordinary shareholders does not stop there. That's because LaserBond's CEO, Wayne Hooper, is paid at a relatively modest level when compared to other CEOs for companies of this size. For companies with market capitalisations under AU$289m, like LaserBond, the median CEO pay is around AU$409k.

LaserBond's CEO took home a total compensation package worth AU$343k in the year leading up to June 2022. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. It can also be a sign of good governance, more generally.

Should You Add LaserBond To Your Watchlist?

One positive for LaserBond is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. In addition, insiders have been busy adding to their sizeable holdings in the company. That should do plenty in prompting budding investors to undertake a bit more research - or even adding the company to their watchlists. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 2 warning signs for LaserBond that you need to be mindful of.

