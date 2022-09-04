If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP) Presents An Opportunity

Simply Wall St
·3 min read

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Gulf Keystone Petroleum (LON:GKP). While profit isn't the sole metric that should be considered when investing, it's worth recognising businesses that can consistently produce it.

Check out our latest analysis for Gulf Keystone Petroleum

Gulf Keystone Petroleum's Earnings Per Share Are Growing

Generally, companies experiencing growth in earnings per share (EPS) should see similar trends in share price. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. To the delight of shareholders, Gulf Keystone Petroleum has achieved impressive annual EPS growth of 53%, compound, over the last three years. Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but it should be more than enough to pique the interest of the wary stock pickers.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. The music to the ears of Gulf Keystone Petroleum shareholders is that EBIT margins have grown from 34% to 62% in the last 12 months and revenues are on an upwards trend as well. That's great to see, on both counts.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

In investing, as in life, the future matters more than the past. So why not check out this free interactive visualization of Gulf Keystone Petroleum's forecast profits?

Are Gulf Keystone Petroleum Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Prior to investment, it's always a good idea to check that the management team is paid reasonably. Pay levels around or below the median, can be a sign that shareholder interests are well considered. For companies with market capitalisations between US$400m and US$1.6b, like Gulf Keystone Petroleum, the median CEO pay is around US$1.3m.

Gulf Keystone Petroleum offered total compensation worth US$1.2m to its CEO in the year to December 2021. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Should You Add Gulf Keystone Petroleum To Your Watchlist?

Gulf Keystone Petroleum's earnings have taken off in quite an impressive fashion. Such fast EPS growth prompts the question: has the business reached an inflection point? At the same time the reasonable CEO compensation reflects well on the board of directors. So faced with these facts, it seems that researching this stock a little more may lead you to discover an investment opportunity that meets your quality standards. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 3 warning signs for Gulf Keystone Petroleum (of which 1 is a bit concerning!) you should know about.

The beauty of investing is that you can invest in almost any company you want. But if you prefer to focus on stocks that have demonstrated insider buying, here is a list of companies with insider buying in the last three months.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. We provide commentary based on historical data and analyst forecasts only using an unbiased methodology and our articles are not intended to be financial advice. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.

