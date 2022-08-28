If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Finexia Financial Group (ASX:FNX) Presents An Opportunity

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like Finexia Financial Group (ASX:FNX). Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

Finexia Financial Group's Improving Profits

Even when EPS earnings per share (EPS) growth is unexceptional, company value can be created if this rate is sustained each year. So EPS growth can certainly encourage an investor to take note of a stock. Finexia Financial Group's EPS shot up from AU$0.015 to AU$0.02; a result that's bound to keep shareholders happy. That's a fantastic gain of 31%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. It's noted that Finexia Financial Group's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. While we note Finexia Financial Group achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 83% to AU$8.3m. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

earnings-and-revenue-history

Finexia Financial Group isn't a huge company, given its market capitalisation of AU$12m. That makes it extra important to check on its balance sheet strength.

Are Finexia Financial Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Theory would suggest that it's an encouraging sign to see high insider ownership of a company, since it ties company performance directly to the financial success of its management. So we're pleased to report that Finexia Financial Group insiders own a meaningful share of the business. Actually, with 36% of the company to their names, insiders are profoundly invested in the business. Shareholders and speculators should be reassured by this kind of alignment, as it suggests the business will be run for the benefit of shareholders. Of course, Finexia Financial Group is a very small company, with a market cap of only AU$12m. So despite a large proportional holding, insiders only have AU$4.4m worth of stock. This isn't an overly large holding but it should still keep the insiders motivated to deliver the best outcomes for shareholders.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? Well, based on the CEO pay, you'd argue that they are indeed. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Finexia Financial Group with market caps under AU$289m is about AU$407k.

Finexia Financial Group offered total compensation worth AU$218k to its CEO in the year to June 2021. That comes in below the average for similar sized companies and seems pretty reasonable. While the level of CEO compensation shouldn't be the biggest factor in how the company is viewed, modest remuneration is a positive, because it suggests that the board keeps shareholder interests in mind. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Does Finexia Financial Group Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Finexia Financial Group's strong EPS growth. If that's not enough, consider also that the CEO pay is quite reasonable, and insiders are well-invested alongside other shareholders. The overarching message here is that Finexia Financial Group has underlying strengths that make it worth a look at. We should say that we've discovered 4 warning signs for Finexia Financial Group (3 are a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

There's always the possibility of doing well buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But for those who consider these important metrics, we encourage you to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

