If EPS Growth Is Important To You, EVT (ASX:EVT) Presents An Opportunity

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. Sometimes these stories can cloud the minds of investors, leading them to invest with their emotions rather than on the merit of good company fundamentals. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, so investors in these companies may be taking on more risk than they should.

Despite being in the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, many investors still adopt a more traditional strategy; buying shares in profitable companies like EVT (ASX:EVT). While this doesn't necessarily speak to whether it's undervalued, the profitability of the business is enough to warrant some appreciation - especially if its growing.

EVT's Improving Profits

Even with very modest growth rates, a company will usually do well if it improves earnings per share (EPS) year after year. So it's easy to see why many investors focus in on EPS growth. In impressive fashion, EVT's EPS grew from AU$0.28 to AU$0.72, over the previous 12 months. It's not often a company can achieve year-on-year growth of 156%. Shareholders will be hopeful that this is a sign of the company reaching an inflection point.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. It's noted that, last year, EVT's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue, so that could distort our analysis of its margins. EVT shareholders can take confidence from the fact that EBIT margins are up from -15% to 8.3%, and revenue is growing. That's great to see, on both counts.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of EVT's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are EVT Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

A great takeaway for shareholders is that company insiders within EVT have collectively spent AU$35k acquiring shares in the company. While this isn't much, we also note an absence of sales.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that EVT insiders have a valuable investment in the business. Given insiders own a significant chunk of shares, currently valued at AU$136m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. That's certainly enough to let shareholders know that management will be very focussed on long term growth.

Does EVT Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

EVT's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. What's more, insiders own a significant stake in the company and have been buying more shares. These factors seem to indicate the company's potential and that it has reached an inflection point. We'd suggest EVT belongs near the top of your watchlist. Before you take the next step you should know about the 1 warning sign for EVT that we have uncovered.

Keen growth investors love to see insider buying. Thankfully, EVT isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

