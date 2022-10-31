If EPS Growth Is Important To You, DocCheck (ETR:AJ91) Presents An Opportunity

It's common for many investors, especially those who are inexperienced, to buy shares in companies with a good story even if these companies are loss-making. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like DocCheck (ETR:AJ91), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is DocCheck Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, DocCheck has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. So it would be better to isolate the growth rate over the last year for our analysis. DocCheck boosted its trailing twelve month EPS from €1.83 to €2.27, in the last year. There's little doubt shareholders would be happy with that 24% gain.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. While we note DocCheck achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 36% to €86m. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Since DocCheck is no giant, with a market capitalisation of €64m, you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are DocCheck Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

As a general rule, it's worth considering how much the CEO is paid, since unreasonably high rates could be considered against the interests of shareholders. Our analysis has discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like DocCheck with market caps under €201m is about €451k.

DocCheck offered total compensation worth €250k to its CEO in the year to December 2021. That is actually below the median for CEO's of similarly sized companies. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. Generally, arguments can be made that reasonable pay levels attest to good decision-making.

Is DocCheck Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One positive for DocCheck is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. On top of that, our faith in the board of directors is strengthened by the fact of the reasonable CEO pay. So all in all DocCheck is worthy at least considering for your watchlist. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 4 warning signs for DocCheck you should be aware of, and 1 of them is significant.

