If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK) Presents An Opportunity

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Brooks Macdonald Group (LON:BRK), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Now this is not to say that the company presents the best investment opportunity around, but profitability is a key component to success in business.

How Fast Is Brooks Macdonald Group Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. To the delight of shareholders, Brooks Macdonald Group has achieved impressive annual EPS growth of 52%, compound, over the last three years. Growth that fast may well be fleeting, but it should be more than enough to pique the interest of the wary stock pickers.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. While we note Brooks Macdonald Group achieved similar EBIT margins to last year, revenue grew by a solid 3.4% to UK£122m. That's encouraging news for the company!

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

Are Brooks Macdonald Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

It's nice to see that there have been no reports of any insiders selling shares in Brooks Macdonald Group in the previous 12 months. So it's definitely nice that CEO & Executive Director Andrew Shepherd bought UK£40k worth of shares at an average price of around UK£18.82. Purchases like this can help the investors understand the views of the management team; in which case they see some potential in Brooks Macdonald Group.

Should You Add Brooks Macdonald Group To Your Watchlist?

Brooks Macdonald Group's earnings per share growth have been climbing higher at an appreciable rate. Growth investors should find it difficult to look past that strong EPS move. And may very well signal a significant inflection point for the business. If that's the case, you may regret neglecting to put Brooks Macdonald Group on your watchlist. Even so, be aware that Brooks Macdonald Group is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

