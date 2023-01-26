If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY) Presents An Opportunity

Investors are often guided by the idea of discovering 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without any revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

In contrast to all that, many investors prefer to focus on companies like Balfour Beatty (LON:BBY), which has not only revenues, but also profits. Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Balfour Beatty with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

See our latest analysis for Balfour Beatty

How Fast Is Balfour Beatty Growing?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS) outcomes. So it makes sense that experienced investors pay close attention to company EPS when undertaking investment research. It certainly is nice to see that Balfour Beatty has managed to grow EPS by 25% per year over three years. If growth like this continues on into the future, then shareholders will have plenty to smile about.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Balfour Beatty's EBIT margins are flat but, worryingly, its revenue is actually down. This does not bode too well for short term growth prospects and so understanding the reasons for these results is of great importance.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

In investing, as in life, the future matters more than the past. So why not check out this free interactive visualization of Balfour Beatty's forecast profits?

Are Balfour Beatty Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, small purchases are not always indicative of conviction, and insiders don't always get it right.

Shareholders in Balfour Beatty will be more than happy to see insiders committing themselves to the company, spending UK£189k on shares in just twelve months. When you contrast that with the complete lack of sales, it's easy for shareholders to be brimming with joyful expectancy. It is also worth noting that it was Group Chief Executive & Executive Director Leo Quinn who made the biggest single purchase, worth UK£189k, paying UK£2.40 per share.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Balfour Beatty insiders have a valuable investment in the business. Indeed, they hold UK£14m worth of its stock. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Despite being just 0.6% of the company, the value of that investment is enough to show insiders have plenty riding on the venture.

Should You Add Balfour Beatty To Your Watchlist?

You can't deny that Balfour Beatty has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. Not only that, but we can see that insiders both own a lot of, and are buying more shares in the company. These things considered, this is one stock worth watching. However, before you get too excited we've discovered 3 warning signs for Balfour Beatty (1 is a bit unpleasant!) that you should be aware of.

The good news is that Balfour Beatty is not the only growth stock with insider buying. Here's a list of them... with insider buying in the last three months!

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

