If EPS Growth Is Important To You, AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) Presents An Opportunity

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.' A loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the inflow of external capital may dry up.

If this kind of company isn't your style, you like companies that generate revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in AZZ (NYSE:AZZ). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide AZZ with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

How Quickly Is AZZ Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price should eventually follow. Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. Shareholders will be happy to know that AZZ's EPS has grown 19% each year, compound, over three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be beaming.

Top-line growth is a great indicator that growth is sustainable, and combined with a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin, it's a great way for a company to maintain a competitive advantage in the market. EBIT margins for AZZ remained fairly unchanged over the last year, however the company should be pleased to report its revenue growth for the period of 84% to US$1.3b. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

Are AZZ Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

Any way you look at it AZZ shareholders can gain quiet confidence from the fact that insiders shelled out US$491k to buy stock, over the last year. And when you consider that there was no insider selling, you can understand why shareholders might believe that there are brighter days ahead. We also note that it was the President, Thomas Ferguson, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying US$212k for shares at about US$42.49 each.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that AZZ insiders have a valuable investment in the business. Indeed, they hold US$22m worth of its stock. That's a lot of money, and no small incentive to work hard. Even though that's only about 2.2% of the company, it's enough money to indicate alignment between the leaders of the business and ordinary shareholders.

Is AZZ Worth Keeping An Eye On?

For growth investors, AZZ's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. On top of that, insiders own a significant stake in the company and have been buying more shares. These things considered, this is one stock worth watching. We should say that we've discovered 1 warning sign for AZZ that you should be aware of before investing here.

