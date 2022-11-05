If EPS Growth Is Important To You, Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Presents An Opportunity

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it currently lacks a track record of revenue and profit. Unfortunately, these high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else investors will move on and the company will wither away.

So if this idea of high risk and high reward doesn't suit, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Alumasc Group (LON:ALU). Even if this company is fairly valued by the market, investors would agree that generating consistent profits will continue to provide Alumasc Group with the means to add long-term value to shareholders.

Alumasc Group's Improving Profits

Over the last three years, Alumasc Group has grown earnings per share (EPS) at as impressive rate from a relatively low point, resulting in a three year percentage growth rate that isn't particularly indicative of expected future performance. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. To the delight of shareholders, Alumasc Group's EPS soared from UK£0.21 to UK£0.27, over the last year. That's a commendable gain of 31%.

It's often helpful to take a look at earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins, as well as revenue growth, to get another take on the quality of the company's growth. Alumasc Group maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 15% to UK£89m. That's encouraging news for the company!

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

Are Alumasc Group Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It's said that there's no smoke without fire. For investors, insider buying is often the smoke that indicates which stocks could set the market alight. Because often, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. Of course, we can never be sure what insiders are thinking, we can only judge their actions.

Not only did Alumasc Group insiders refrain from selling stock during the year, but they also spent UK£70k buying it. That's nice to see, because it suggests insiders are optimistic. It is also worth noting that it was CEO & Executive Director G. Hooper who made the biggest single purchase, worth UK£33k, paying UK£2.25 per share.

On top of the insider buying, it's good to see that Alumasc Group insiders have a valuable investment in the business. Indeed, they hold UK£12m worth of its stock. This considerable investment should help drive long-term value in the business. Those holdings account for over 23% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Is Alumasc Group Worth Keeping An Eye On?

If you believe that share price follows earnings per share you should definitely be delving further into Alumasc Group's strong EPS growth. Not only that, but we can see that insiders both own a lot of, and are buying more shares in the company. So it's fair to say that this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist. It is worth noting though that we have found 4 warning signs for Alumasc Group (2 can't be ignored!) that you need to take into consideration.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

