Epps' double-double sparks surging LSU past Arkansas, 75-54

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) -- Will Wade talked repeatedly about the potential of the LSU basketball program when he was hired away from VCU after last season.

Even the first-year Tigers coach couldn't have known how quickly LSU would turn that potential into wins.

Led by Aaron Epps' 13 points and 11 rebounds, the surging Tigers continued their recent winning ways on Wednesday night - dominating Arkansas from the outset in a 75-54 victory.

The victory is the fifth in the last six games for LSU (11-4, 2-1 Southeastern Conference), which narrowly lost to No. 21 Kentucky and also won at Texas A&M last week. More importantly, it gave the Tigers more wins than they had all of last season - when they finished 10-21 in their last season before Wade's hiring.

''That was about as well as we can play,'' Wade said. ''... We were just hoping to come in here and hang around and keep it close and give ourselves an opportunity there at the end. Obviously, things kind of snowballed and it was our night tonight.''

Four players scored in double figures for LSU, with Randy Onwuasor and Skylar Mays finishing with 12 points each and Duop Reath adding 11. The Tigers led by as many as 24 points in the first half and shot 52.7 percent (29 of 55) in the win.

Epps was a part of LSU struggles last season, and he continued to show improvement right along with the Tigers - earning his third double-double of the season. The senior finished 5 of 7 from the field and is now shooting 24 of 39 (61.5 percent) over his last five games.

''(The turnaround) feels great,'' Epps said. ''We've definitely put the work in, and I'm just happy that we've been winning games.''

Jaylen Barford had 17 points to lead the Razorbacks (11-5, 1-3), who have lost three straight games after reaching No. 22 in The Associated Press poll a week ago. Barford was 6 of 15 from the field and the only Arkansas player to score in double figures.