Epoxy Adhesives Market in America 2021 - Growth, Trends, COVID-19 Impact, and Forecasts to 2026

The American Epoxy Adhesives market is expected to grow at with a CAGR greater than 5% during the forecast period.
One of the major factors driving the market is the rising demand for epoxy adhesives in the residential housing market and infrastructure market. However, stringent environmental regulations over VOC emissions is hindering the market studied.
North America accounted for the highest share of the market and is likely to continue dominating the market during the forecast period.
Among the end-user industries, construction is likely to dominate the market studied during the forecast period.
Increasing applications and rising awareness for structural adhesives is expected to provide a major growth opportunity for the market studied during the forecast period.
Key Market Trends
Construction Industry to Dominate the Market
Epoxy adhesives are used in construction applications, majorly for concrete repair and anchoring purposes. They are also used in woodworking and carpentry applications to increase the strength of adhesion with wooden surfaces in constructions.
These adhesives are commonly used to bond steel, to reinforce plates or carbon laminates, and to strengthen beams and columns. They are also used for bonding segments in bridges and viaducts, where they may completely substitute metal screws or bolts, providing an effective resistance to the constant load on the road and the different temperature ranges.
Epoxies are exclusively used for bonding of fasteners, where they protect the fastening materials, such as bolts from stresses and corrosion, in turn strengthening the bond.
Epoxy adhesives are widely employed in public infrastructures, such as bridges for joining precast materials. They are also used for bonding of steel reinforcement components and carbon laminates for columns and slabs. Anchoring of bolts and steel bars in concrete and joining the ends of concrete or metal pipes for sewage systems are other applications that involve the usage of epoxy adhesives.
Hence, owing to the above-mentioned factors, construction industry is expected to dominate the market studied during the forecast period.
North America to Dominate the Market
North America accounts for the major share of the market studied during the forecast period owing to the high demand from the United States and Canada.
The United States is experiencing a growth in the electrical & electronics industry. The country witnessed a positive growth in electronics mainly due to the increase in the FDI in electronics over the past few years and the increasing demand for electric vehicles.
The residential and non-residential construction is also witnessing a growth due to private investments. This in turn is also expected to drive the North America epoxy adhesives market.
Additionally, the demand for epoxy adhesives from Canada has also witnessed a significant growth in the recent past.
Hence, owing to the above-mentioned factors, North America is likely to dominate the market studied during the forecast period.
Competitive Landscape
The American Epoxy adhesives market is moderately fragmented as the market share is divided among a lot of players. Some of the key players in the market include 3M, Arkema Group, H.B.Fuller Group, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, and Sika AG, among others.
