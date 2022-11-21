EPOW Receives Approval for an Additional 50,000 Tons Graphite Anode Production

Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd
·2 min read
Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd
Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd

ZIBO, China, Nov. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd. (“Sunrise New Energy”, the “Company”, “we” or “our”) (NASDAQ: EPOW), today announced that the local government has granted a license for an additional 50,000 metric tons annual production of graphite anode at its plant in Guizhou Province.

This brings the total approved annual production at the plant to 100,000 metric tons. Due to the very strict carbon neutral policy implemented by the Chinese government, only manufacturing companies that adopt the latest in carbon and pollution remediation technologies can receive this priority approval from the government.

“This is another big achievement from our team, to have designed the plant to be so green that it qualifies for this additional production license,” said Sunrise New Energy’s Chairman, Mr. Haiping Hu. “Although we are currently at a run-rate of 20,000 tons of annual production, we are in negotiations with several large customers about longer-term supply agreements that if we close would require much higher production volumes.”

About Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd

Headquartered in Zibo, Shandong Province, China, Sunrise New Energy Co., Ltd., through its joint venture, is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of graphite anode material for lithium-ion batteries. The Company’s joint venture is constructing a 138,000 ㎡ manufacturing plant in Guizhou Province, China. The plant runs on inexpensive electricity from renewable sources, which helps to make Sunrise New Energy a low-cost and low–environmental-impact producer of graphite anode material. Mr. Haiping Hu, the founder and CEO of the Company, is a major pioneer for the graphite anode industry in China starting from 1999. The Company’s management team is also composed of experts with a cumulative decades of experiences and strong track-records of success in the graphite anode industry. In addition, the Company also operates a knowledge sharing platform business. For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.sunrisenewenergy.com. The Company also maintains a Twitter account (@sunrisenewener1) to keep investors up to date on the latest development of the Company.

Forward-looking statement

Certain statements in this press release regarding the Company's future expectations, plans and prospects constitute forward-looking statements as defined by Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements include statements about plans, goals, objectives, strategies, future events, expected results, assumptions and any other factual statements that have not occurred. Any words that refer to "may", "will", "want", "should", "believe", "expect", "expect", "estimate", "estimate" or similar non-factual words, shall be regarded as forward-looking statements. Due to various factors, the actual results may differ materially from the historical results or the contents expressed in these forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the company's strategic objectives, the company's future plans, market demand and user acceptance of the company's products or services, technological updates, economic trends, the company's reputation and brand, the impact of industry competition and bidding, relevant policies and regulations, the ups and downs of China's macroeconomic conditions, the international market conditions served by the company, and other related risks and assumptions disclosed in the prospectus. In view of the above and other related reasons, we advise investors not to blindly rely on these forward-looking statements, and we urge investors to visit the SEC’s website to consult the company's relevant documents for other factors that may affect the company's future operating results. The company is under no obligation to make public amendments to changes in these forward-looking statements due to specific events or reasons unless required by law.

For more information, please contact:

The Company:
IR Department
Email: IR@sunrisenewenergy.com
Phone: +86 4009919228


