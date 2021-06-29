EPOS Recognized by Frost & Sullivan with 2021 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Award

EPOS demonstrates a fast-growing reputation for excellence and a proven ability to address rapidly changing customer requirements through continuous innovations and strong partnerships.

SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 29, 2021 /CNW/ -- ­­EPOS, the premium audio and video solutions company, has been recognized with the 2021 Global Competitive Strategy Leadership Award by Frost & Sullivan based on its recent analysis of the global professional headset market.

2021 Global Professional Headset Competitive Strategy Leadership Award

Originally a 2019 joint venture between the now divested Demant A/S and Sennheiser Electronic GmbH & Co., EPOS has seamlessly adapted to its new identity by leveraging its strategy development and execution expertise. Throughout its transition, EPOS continued to introduce professional audio product models into the market and nurture partnerships with technology giants such as Amazon, Microsoft, and Zoom. This award recognizes that EPOS's focus on the future helped it to outpace the market average and establish itself as a global industry powerhouse.

"Rather than lose momentum and market timing due to the divesture of the joint venture, EPOS grew from strength to strength," said Mohamed Alaa Saayed, ICT Industry Director. "The transition took place in the midst of COVID-19, which added a fresh set of challenges. EPOS responded admirably by not only announcing innovations and partnerships but by efficiently and diligently addressing customer demands. Consequently, EPOS emerged as a leading provider of high-end audio solutions for enterprises and gamers."

EPOS also invigorated its product line with new endpoint categories, product models, and general product enhancements. Prominent launches include the premium over-the-ear ADAPT 660 Bluetooth UC headset with AI technology, the ADAPT 100 and 200 UC series (a range of high-quality headsets that use EPOS Voice™ technology and a noise-canceling microphone to optimize the user's voice); and the intelligent video bar EXPAND Vision 3T for today's smart office. Furthermore, EPOS expanded its portfolio of Microsoft Teams-certified headsets, launched new gaming headsets, announced partnerships with different technology providers, and released the EPOS Connect App, a software application for firmware updates and audio control.

EPOS established its reputation by providing solutions with superior audio quality and background noise cancellation, product design and style, ergonomic comfort, durability, and device integration through different multi-connectivity options. Since 2019, this newly formed company has built upon Demant's more than 115-year heritage of rich audio technology experience and created new subsidiaries, ERP and CRM systems, and new eCommerce solutions, demonstrating an ability to respond to altered market conditions holistically.

"EPOS offers superior customer service with multiple tools for support, inquiries, and problem-solving," noted Saayed. "Its commitment to world-class customer experiences, flexibility in responding to market demands, and frequent product introductions are expected to help the company reinforce its position as a leading innovator."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has leveraged competitive intelligence to successfully execute a strategy that results in stronger market share, competitive brand positioning, and customer satisfaction.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About EPOS

Established upon the former successful joint venture between audio specialist Sennheiser and the world-leading hearing technology group Demant, EPOS designs, manufactures and sells pioneering high-end audio and video solutions for business professionals and serious gamers.

Owned by the Demant Group and with headquarters in Copenhagen, Denmark, EPOS builds on more than 115 years' audio expertise and operates in a global market with offices and partners in more than 60 countries.

Find more information at www.eposaudio.com

