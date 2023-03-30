Epomaker Announces Spring Sale and Live-Streaming for Mechanical Keyboard Enthusiasts

Epomaker has kicked off the shopping carnival in the spring. Tons of attractive deals are presented for tech-savvy consumers along with many mysterious surprises.

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / March 30, 2023 / Being committed to bringing top-notch mechanical keyboards and accessories to the world, Epomaker is taking this chance to return the love and support to the community by launching a Spring Sale event. The event features various big discounts on hot-selling products, mysterious boxes, exclusive membership offers, and more. What's more, a live stream introducing the event will be hosted on the 31st of March on Epomaker's official YouTube channel with the aim of connecting closely with the keyboard community. During the live streaming, the Epomaker team will showcase some of the best products, such as the Wirecutter-picked TH80 keyboard, while offering a thrilling giveaway and special discounts for audiences only.

Epomaker Inc, Thursday, March 30, 2023, Press release picture

The Spring Sale event began on 27th March and will last until 1st April. The discounts go up to 50% for selected items, including hot-selling keyboards, keycaps, and some accessories. Apart from the discounts and deals, the popular surprises Mysterious Boxes are back in the sale event by community demand. The three Mysterious Boxes are specifically selected, as well as standing for different product lines - mechanical keyboards, DIY keyboard kits, and keycaps. The boxes are labeled as low as $65, $50, and $27.99. This will be an intriguing and budget-friendly way to have a glimpse of the mechanical keyboard world, as the added value of all goods in each box is guaranteed to top the price.

From the community, for the community. This has been the promise and goal engraved in Epomaker's spirit. For Epomaker members, there are even more discounts and rewards available. Every order placed from the official website earns membership points, which can be turned into coupons for future orders. During the Spring Sale event, members who purchase items on sale can earn double points for every dollar they spend, providing them with even greater savings for future purchases.

All exciting deals and activities are valid from the 27th of March till the 1st of April, and the coming live stream will be on the 31st of March. For more information, please visit Epomaker's official site or follow Epomaker's official YouTube channel.

About us

Epomaker is short for Epoch of Makers. We are committed to providing feature-packed keyboards with affordable pricing that ships worldwide. Our goals for our keyboards are three things: customizability, affordability, and high standards. We are a team composed of gamers, software engineers, product designers, and mechanical keyboard enthusiasts. We were inspired to create our own line of keyboards to share with the world. We wanted to make mechanical keyboards accessible to everyone. Our company is heavily dedicated towards our community - without their feedback and suggestions, this keyboard would have not been a reality.

