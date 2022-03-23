ePlus' (NASDAQ:PLUS) five-year earnings growth trails the 10% YoY shareholder returns

If you buy and hold a stock for many years, you'd hope to be making a profit. Furthermore, you'd generally like to see the share price rise faster than the market. Unfortunately for shareholders, while the ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) share price is up 64% in the last five years, that's less than the market return. Over the last twelve months the stock price has risen a very respectable 13%.

Since it's been a strong week for ePlus shareholders, let's have a look at trend of the longer term fundamentals.

View our latest analysis for ePlus

To paraphrase Benjamin Graham: Over the short term the market is a voting machine, but over the long term it's a weighing machine. One flawed but reasonable way to assess how sentiment around a company has changed is to compare the earnings per share (EPS) with the share price.

Over half a decade, ePlus managed to grow its earnings per share at 15% a year. This EPS growth is higher than the 10% average annual increase in the share price. So one could conclude that the broader market has become more cautious towards the stock.

You can see how EPS has changed over time in the image below (click on the chart to see the exact values).

We know that ePlus has improved its bottom line lately, but is it going to grow revenue? Check if analysts think ePlus will grow revenue in the future.

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that ePlus shareholders have received a total shareholder return of 13% over the last year. Since the one-year TSR is better than the five-year TSR (the latter coming in at 10% per year), it would seem that the stock's performance has improved in recent times. Given the share price momentum remains strong, it might be worth taking a closer look at the stock, lest you miss an opportunity. If you would like to research ePlus in more detail then you might want to take a look at whether insiders have been buying or selling shares in the company.

We will like ePlus better if we see some big insider buys. While we wait, check out this free list of growing companies with considerable, recent, insider buying.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

