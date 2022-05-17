ePlay Digital Transition to Full Commercialization Update

Android, Advertising, Metaverse, and Mass Participation Events

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 17, 2022 / ePlay Digital Inc. (CSE:EPY)(OTC:EPYFF)(FSE:2NY2) (the "Company") today announced an update on its monetization and partnerships that tie directly to new sources of users, revenue, and intellectual property. The company recently announced the addition of metaverse advertising and franchise monetization to ePlay's virtual worlds such as Klocked as part of the transition of the company from start-up to full commercialization.

The transition to full commercialization features multiple revenue models with each product moving to full monetization. Revenue models include 1. in-app registration fees and digital goods, 2. advertising, 3. subscription, 4. NFTs, and 5. franchise fees. Klocked already offers in-app fees and digital goods. The recently announced Trivver partnership unlocks brand new advertising revenues. Development of subscriptions and NFT's is underway. Full commercialization also requires release on multiple platforms including Android, smart watch, smart TV, iPad, etc.

With many of the necessary monetization pillars in place and based on first quarter 2022 revenue and marketing data, ePlay Digital is projecting a 400% increase in revenues from 2021 to 2022.

Advertising Monetization

The company recently announced metaverse ad activation with Trivver to bring dynamic virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) advertising and NFT's directly into the Klocked app and Klocked World. The award-winning Klocked mobile app, the upcoming Klocked Sports Network, and Klocked World will be monetized with VR and AR ads, in addition to in-app purchases.

Advertisers can now place NFT's and 3D advertisements (buildings, signage, stadiums, objects, etc.) dynamically with ePlay and those advertisements can display across ePlay's inventory. ePlay's Klocked Platform is the first to enable XR advertising, Howie's Games, Fan Freak, and Big Shot games will be enabled later this Spring.

Existing Trivver advertisers in categories such as electronics, apparel, beverages, auto, restaurants, sports and more can now place ads in Klocked.

In-App Purchases Monetization

The company also recently announced that in the first quarter of 2022, Klocked and Fan Freak, ePlay's newest apps featuring significantly higher in-app average transaction fees generated modest new revenue for the company based on carefully managed marketing campaigns. Those campaigns show that after 3 months, the average transaction value for Fan Freak and Klocked significantly higher than global mobile app average at over $20. In addition, for every $1.00 spent acquiring new users, Fan Freak earned $2.50 and Klocked earned $1.32 with in-app purchases.

Franchise Monetization

Retail and services franchise stores will be available in the sports metaverse ePlay Digital has created and to all Klocked App and Klocked World users. Klocked World Franchises will be available for leading brands leveraging existing and new ePlay partnerships.

The Klocked Platform is an immersive, multiplayer sports world featuring phenomenal maps, fully customizable avatars, inspiring workouts, and phenomenal experiences. The Klocked metaverse experience is exceptional and the advertising approach requires seamless integration matching the sports metaverse ePlay created.

New Platform Development

ePlay Digital team continues to develop and will release on an ongoing basis new platforms and compatibilities. The company recently announced compatibility with Runn Smart Treadmill Sensor, Garmin and Coros Smartwatches, Under Armour Sneakers, and more. Android, iPad, Smart TV, Apple Watch and others continue to be developed and will be released in coming weeks and months. The impact on monetization of new platforms has not yet been modeled and the company will continue to base projections on recent actual results.

Mass Participation Events

ePlay Digital has recently begun discussing partnerships with mass participation event organizations and suppliers. A new pipeline to these partnerships is currently being tested and announcements are expected in coming weeks on initial results. There are 90 million runners in North America and the United Kingdom and mass participation events such as the London Marathon receive as many as 450,000 applications. Throughout the year, in cities around the world, mass participation events regularly register 20,000 to 30,000 participants. Klocked value propositions for these events, organizations, sponsors, participants, volunteers, and supporters are becoming increasingly understood by leaders of mass participation events.

About ePlay

ePlay Digital Inc. is a mobile game creator and publisher specializing in sports, esports and entertainment augmented reality titles, including the, award-winning, augmented reality running app, Klocked.run, sports gaming app Fan Freak, flagship title Big Shot Basketball and Howie Mandel mobile game collaboration - HowiesGames.fun. ePlay is operated by an award-winning team of sports, gaming and eSports leaders as well as broadcast and digital technology industry experts, software engineers and athletes who have brought dozens of game titles to market for companies including Time Warner Cable, ESPN, Sony Pictures, AXS TV, Intel, AXN, Fiat, CBS, and others.

ePlay's wholly-owned subsidiary Mobovivo specializes in augmented reality, mobile game, Web3, and metaverse development.

ePlay Released Games

Howie Go Viral - iOS / Android

Outbreak ES - iOS

Outbreak Unlimited - iOS / Android

SwishAR ES - iOS

SwishAR - iOS / Android

Big Shot Basketball - iOS / Android

Big Swish - iOS

Big Shot Swish ES - iOS

Klocked Augmented Reality Fitness App - Klocked.me

Fan Freak Sports App

Further Information

Further details are available under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and the Company's profile on the CSE's website at www.thecse.com/

For further media information, or to set up an interview, please contact:

ePlay Digital Inc.
Trevor Doerksen
(310) 684-3857‬
E-mail: info@eplaydigital.com
Website: www.eplaydigital.com

Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE): Symbol EPY

Deutsche Boerse Xetra - Frankfurt Stock Exchange: Symbol 2NY2; WKN: A2AN4D; ISIN CA26885W1041

SOURCE: ePlay Digital Inc



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/701584/ePlay-Digital-Transition-to-Full-Commercialization-Update

