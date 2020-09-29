EPL TALK: VAR, ludicrous handball rule lead to farcical refereeing decisions

SINGAPORE — How have your favourite English Premier League (EPL) teams performed over the past week? Yahoo News Singapore looks at the key talking points surrounding the league in this weekly review:

Sense of injustice amid VAR decisions

WHAT HAPPENED: When the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) was introduced last season, the aim was to correct “clear and obvious errors” and “serious missed incidents” in football matches. In short, it was meant to make the game fairer.

In all fairness, VAR has definitely helped in spotting some errors and incidents, and rectified them to everyone’s satisfaction. Yet, there were instances when, combined with strange updates to the laws of the game, the application of VAR has caused consternations among players, managers, clubs and fans with worrying regularity.

And so the past EPL weekend was again dominated by a couple of VAR decisions that crucially affected the results. At the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Sunday (27 September), the hosts were seemingly en route to a hard-earned 1-0 win over Newcastle United when VAR alerted the referee Peter Bankes to an incident deep into stoppage time.

The ball had brushed the arm of Spurs defender Eric Dier just inside the penalty area, as he leapt to challenge for the ball with Newcastle striker Andy Carroll. As the ball was travelling at high speed, it was difficult to see how Dier could have deliberately used his arm, but according to recent changes to the laws of the game, accidental handballs are to be penalised nowadays.

Another key decision came Everton’s 2-1 over Crystal Palace on Saturday. Richarlison’s 40th-minute penalty – which proved to be the eventual winning goal – came after Palace defender Joel Ward was adjudged to have handled the ball despite his efforts to pull his arm out of the way.

In both penalty instances, the referees had allowed play to continue despite protests, seemingly using common sense to decide that those handballs were never deliberate. Yet, the fastidious use of VAR to punish these infringements has made a farce out of these matches, which managers on both sides coming out to criticise the new handball guidelines.

“If you’re going to tell me that is handball, then we all may as well pack it in. It’s a nonsense of a rule,” said Newcastle manager Steve Bruce, even after his side had escaped with the draw.

Indeed, in punishing accidental handballs, a sense of injustice is threatening to ruin what had been an entertaining, unpredictable start to the new EPL season. Tightly-fought matches could be decided by a moment of negligible infringement which players had no intention of committing. Teams could be robbed of much-deserved points, while fans have to put up with interminable pauses in the game while the referee checks with VAR on pitchside.

WHAT’S NEXT: Short of the entire footballing world launching a petition to the International Football Association Board to change the rule on accidental handball, the next best option is for referees and VAR to use some common sense. Yes, there are rules and guidelines, but there is also a sense of justice that needs to be included in referees making crucial calls that could make or break a team’s hopes and aspirations. Hopefully, they will come to their senses soon enough.

Defensive woes threatening to derail Man City, Chelsea

WHAT HAPPENED: They were supposed to be the main challengers to Liverpool in the EPL, but Manchester City and Chelsea have stumbled out of the blocks this new season. And their stumbles have highlighted persistent defensive woes that they would need quick fixing if they are to mount a creditable challenge to Liverpool’s dominance.

Chelsea were widely expected to register an easy victory over newly-promoted West Bromwich Albion on Saturday. Yet, they shockingly went 0-3 down within 27 minutes of the match, and needed a 92nd-minute goal from Tammy Abraham to salvage a 3-3 draw that seemed like two precious points dropped.

