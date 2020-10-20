EPL TALK: Van Dijk's serious injury a crushing blow in Liverpool's title defence

Virgil van Dijk of Liverpool (red jersey) is tackled by Jordan Pickford of Everton which led to the Dutchman being substituted for an injury. (PHOTO: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — How have your favourite English Premier League (EPL) teams performed over the past week? Yahoo News Singapore looks at the key talking points surrounding the league in this weekly review:

Tactical decisions Klopp must make in van Dijk’s absence

WHAT HAPPENED: There is no other way around it – Virgil van Dijk’s anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury has dealt a hammer blow to Liverpool’s hopes of retaining the EPL title.

The colossal central defender limped out of the bruising 2-2 draw with Everton on Saturday (17 October) after a reckless challenge by goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, and looks set to miss the entire season with the serious knee injury.

Given that the Dutchman is rated as one of the world’s best defenders right now and was ever-present for the Reds during their spectacular title run last season, his prolonged absence will be a severe test for manager Jurgen Klopp to maintain their defensive excellence over the past few years.

Van Dijk is so much more than a reliable defender. He also acts as the “control tower” of the team, directing where his colleagues should be positioned to cut off danger and starting Liverpool’s attack from the back. His vocal authority is something that neither of the remaining first-team central defenders Joe Gomez and Joel Matip – or defensive midfielder Fabinho for that matter – possess.

Given that Gomez and Matip are both injury-prone, and it is easy to see why Liverpool’s tag as title favourites is becoming more fragile than ever. With 17 EPL and Champions League matches to be played before the January transfer window opens, Klopp must decide whether to bring an additional central defender to ease the burden on his two healthy centre-backs, or promote several promising youngsters such as Rhys Williams, Sepp van den Berg or Billy Koumetio.

Klopp may also have to decide whether to tinker his tactics to better protect Liverpool defence. With van Dijk, the Reds were confident enough to play a high-intensity, high-defence line strategy to put opponents under immense pressure before they can pass the centre-line. Van Dijk’s absence removes the safety net that make such tactic workable, and Klopp may need to tell his team to hold back a little in their manic pressing.

Whatever his decision, rivals will be sensing that Liverpool are considerably weakened. It is probably the one setback which Liverpool have been hoping to never be hit with, but how they respond to van Dijk’s absence will shape the rest of the EPL season, with many teams eager to topple them from their perch.

WHAT’S NEXT: After a tricky midweek Champions League tie against Ajax Amsterdam, Liverpool face struggling Sheffield United at home on Sunday morning (Singapore time). Sheffield United are yet to register a win this season, and have scored just twice in five games. On paper, it should be a comfortable contest for the defending champions. With van Dijk out, however, anything may happen.

Spurs, Chelsea need to learn how to preserve leads

WHAT HAPPENED: It says a lot about the maddening unpredictability of the EPL during the COVID-19 pandemic that a three-goal lead within the opening 20 minutes could not guarantee all three points for a title hopeful.

Tottenham Hotspur, buoyed by their 6-1 rout of Manchester United before the international break, looked set to record another convincing win on Sunday after goals from Son Heung-min and Harry Kane (twice) put them 3-0 up against West Ham after barely 15 minutes.

For the next hour, Spurs looked comfortable in defending their sizeable lead, and climb up to the top three in the EPL table. Then it all went south, as they conceded twice in quick succession to set up a nervous finale. Just when they thought they had held on long enough for the win, along came Manuel Lanzini to score a stunning 94th-minute equaliser for the Hammers.

