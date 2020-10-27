EPL TALK: Unpredictable league crowded at the top after last unbeaten sides beaten

SINGAPORE — How have your favourite English Premier League (EPL) teams performed over the past week? Yahoo News Singapore looks at the key talking points surrounding the league in this weekly review:

True test for Villa, Everton begins after first defeats

WHAT HAPPENED: Arsenal fans can rejoice early this season. Their 2003/04 title-winning heroes remain the only team to have won the league undefeated for an entire 38-game season.

Their “Invincibles Day” celebration came after Aston Villa and Everton became the final two teams to lose their undefeated start to the season over the past weekend. Villa stumbled to a 0-3 defeat by Leeds United on Friday (23 October) to end their four-match winning start, while Everton crashed to a 0-2 loss to Southampton on Sunday.

That both teams are the last undefeated ones after just six matchday weekends show how unpredictable this season has already been. While Villa and Everton are certainly in form and fast-improving from last season, no one would have expected to them to emulate Arsenal’s 03/04 unbeaten vintage.

So where do these two teams go after their unbeaten start is done? Given their modest ambitions before the start of the season, Villa and Everton would certainly be emboldened to believe they can aim for Europa League qualification at the very least.

That would usually mean sustaining their good early-season form to finish fifth or sixth, and that means pushing out at least one of the Big Six teams – which does not seem too far-fetched considering the patchy forms of Manchester United, Arsenal and Tottenham.

Yet, that is easier said than done. Both Villa and Everton are thriving because of an excellent transfer window – Villa getting a great goalkeeper (Emiliano Martinez) and midfielder (Ross Barkley) among other astute purchases, while Everton transforming their entire team with three superb midfield signings (James Rodriguez, Allan, Abdoulaye Doucoure).

But as teams gradually work out how to counter their new players, can they continue to excel? Can managers Dean Smith and Carlo Ancelotti make use of their fast starts to iron out the kinks in their sides to last the long season? Can the teams bounce back from their first losses of the season, or respond quickly when slumps eventually arrive?

Those tantalising questions will encircle these two exciting sides as they seek to recalibrate their ambitions. How successful they will be will depend on whether they can manage soaring expectations with no-nonsense hard work to grind out unexpected victories.

In fact, they should look to another EPL-winning team for guidance – the 2015/16 Leicester City side which shocked the world with their against-all-odds title triumph. That team had talent and grit, and – most importantly – stayed calm and grounded as everyone went mad over their title bid.

Villa and Everton should do the same. Who knows? Strange things have already happened in this wild season.

WHAT’S NEXT: Both Villa and Everton face tricky ties as they seek to bounce back from their first losses of the season – Villa host unpredictable Southampton on Saturday, while Everton visit Newcastle United. These will be good tests for both Villa and Everton on their suddenly-burgeoning credentials.

Problems piling up for struggling Man City

WHAT HAPPENED: Something’s wrong at the Etihad Stadium. For the first time in a long while, Manchester City look ordinary and beatable under Pep Guardiola.

Saturday’s limp 1-1 draw with West Ham meant that the 2018 and 2019 champions remain mired in 13th place, already five points off the top of the table. More worryingly, key striker Sergio Aguero will be out for a few weeks with another injury, just as he was making his way back from a serious one.

