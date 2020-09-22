EPL TALK: Big boosts for Reds and Spurs, deflations for Blues and Red Devils

SINGAPORE — How have your favourite English Premier League (EPL) teams performed over the past week? Yahoo News Singapore looks at the key talking points surrounding the league in this weekly review:

Contrasts in morale after Stamford Bridge clash

WHAT HAPPENED: It was billed as a “Champions vs Challengers” clash – Chelsea, who had splurged in the off-season for five eye-catching recruits, took on reigning champions Liverpool at home on Sunday (20 September). A win for the Blues would set a marker that they are credible contenders for the title this season.

In truth, this was a match too early in the season for Chelsea to show off their improved squad, as the new players have yet to fully settle into the Blues’ tactical system. And it showed, as Liverpool methodically carved a lacklustre Chelsea apart for a surprisingly comfortable 2-0 win.

Undoubtedly, it was a dampener for the morale for Frank Lampard’s team, after the excitement surrounding their new signings. While newbies Timo Werner and Kai Havertz can be forgiven for not being at their best, what would worry Lampard more is that his squad’s glaring weaknesses – a suspect defence and the continuing struggles of goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga – are obvious for all their rivals to see.

Perhaps the defence could be shored up when new signings Thiago Silva and Ben Chilwell are fit to start. Perhaps the imminent signing of goalkeeper Edouard Mendy from French club Rennes could finally rid the Blues of their misery of having to start big-money, error-prone flop Kepa.

But Sunday’s defeat was a big reality check, showing just how far Chelsea are from being equipped to challenge Liverpool for the title. The Reds were imperious everywhere on the field, dictated the tempo with relative ease, and even stopped Chelsea from getting a consolation penalty goal.

More ominously for the Blues, they are improving. New Liverpool signing Thiago Alcantara, rated as one of the best central midfielders in the world, came on as a half-time substitute and immediately bossed the match, spraying accurate passes confidently as if he had been in the team for years. Within 45 minutes, he has an EPL record to his name:

75 - Half-time substitute Thiago completed more passes (75) than any Chelsea player managed in the entire match. Since full passing data is available for the Premier League (2003-04), his 75 successful passes are the most by a player who played a maximum of 45 minutes. Control. pic.twitter.com/UvHfrw1ggN — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 20, 2020

Thiago is one of two new Liverpool signings last week, the other being Wolves forward Diogo Jota. Together with new left-back Kostas Tsimikas, they have addressed the biggest weaknesses amid their already-formidable squad – lack of creativity and control in midfield, lack of quality back-ups in attack, and lack of cover for left-back Andrew Robertson.

To see Thiago settle so effortlessly into the Reds’ first-team squad is bound to give a huge shot of confidence for the other players as well as for the fans, as they gear up for the difficult task of defending their EPL title. Meanwhile, other challengers to the throne such as Manchester City and Manchester United must be wondering how much they have to do to match up with this Red machine.

WHAT’S NEXT: After midweek Carabao Cup involvements, Liverpool will face another Premier League giant in Arsenal, while Chelsea will travel to The Hawthorns to face newly-promoted West Bromwich Albion.

Like Liverpool, the Gunners have won both their EPL matches, and looked a vastly-improved side under Mikel Arteta. The once-calamitous defence has become sturdier, while the frontline led by Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang will trouble any of their opponents. It is a big credit to Arteta, whom people may forget is a rookie in his first full season as manager.

They did manage a 2-1 win over Liverpool in their last league meeting, but it happened after the Reds had clinched the EPL title with seven games to spare and were playing out those inconsequential matches. This time around, the Reds will be eager to maintain their 100 per cent record, and deal another morale-sapping defeat to one of their rivals – just like they did against Chelsea.

Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha converting a penalty for the second goal in their 3-1 win over Manchester United. (PHOTO: Reuters/Shaun Botterill)

