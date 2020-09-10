EPL preview: Predicting the 2020-21 table

Premier League kickoff is almost here. How does our crew see the season playing out?

Manchester City is the champion in our combined table, with Liverpool, Chelsea and Manchester United rounding out the top four, the same group as last term. Arsenal and Spurs are next and revive the “Big Six” shroud, with Leicester, Everton and Wolves after that.

There was a definitive tier break between ninth-place Wolves, whose average predicted finish was 8.25, and 10th-place Southampton (average of 11). There was another sizable gap between 13th-place Leeds United (average of 12) and 14th-place Crystal Palace (average of 15).

As for the drop zone, it doesn’t forecast to be a good year for the Albion set, with both Brighton and West Brom going down. West Ham, meanwhile, is the other relegated team in our predicted table, with Fulham staying up by the skin of its teeth.

Read the writers’ own tables and thoughts for yourself.

Ryan Bailey: Preseason predictions are a fool’s errand at the best of times, but given the condensed fixture schedule, this campaign is even tougher to call. However, the two-horse race for glory will be edged by Manchester City. Liverpool will not be able to keep up the furious pace of the past two seasons, and their Cloak of Invincibility has already started to slip. Pep Guardiola’s side will continue their statistical dominance in all areas, including, crucially, points accrued.

Chelsea’s “score now, defend later” policy should be good enough for the top four, as will Manchester United’s increasingly robust midfield.

Of the promoted teams, Leeds have the best chance of staying up, although I don’t buy into the grandeur of Marcelo Bielsa guiding his team to the top half, due to their limited squad strength (this coming from someone who predicted Sheffield United to go down last season).

Aston Villa, Crystal Palace, Brighton and West Ham will find themselves in peril for much of the campaign, but it’s the Hammers who will ensure the nation’s Olympic Stadium caters to Championship teams in 2021-22.

1. Manchester City

2. Liverpool

3. Chelsea

4. Manchester United

5. Tottenham Hotspur

6. Arsenal

7. Everton

8. Southampton

9. Leicester City

10. Wolves

11. Newcastle

12. Sheffield United

13. Leeds

14. Burnley

15. Aston Villa

16. Crystal Palace

17. Brighton

18. West Ham

19. Fulham

20. West Brom





Henry Bushnell: The popular narrative surrounding Chelsea and Man United is: Can they challenge for the title? The reality is: They’re closer to the pack than to the top. Yes, they’re the third and fourth best teams in the league, hence my predictions; but Tottenham, Wolves and Arsenal are all capable of unseating them in the Champions League places. In fact, I’d probably bet against an unchanged top four.

Also, don’t be surprised if A) Southampton battles for a Europa League place, and B) Leicester slips even further than you think they will.

1. Manchester City

2. Liverpool

3. Chelsea

4. Manchester United

5. Tottenham Hotspur

6. Wolves

7. Arsenal

8. Leicester City

9. Everton

10. Southampton

11. Sheffield United

12. Leeds

13. Newcastle

14. Burnley

15. West Ham

16. Brighton

17. Aston Villa

18. West Brom

19. Crystal Palace

20. Fulham

Doug McIntyre: It's understandable in some ways that neutrals are predicting a season-long hangover for Liverpool after the Reds finally won an English title after 30 years. In other ways, it's madness. How quickly many forget the extent to which Jurgen Klopp's team utterly dominated the Premier League last season, clinching top spot with a record seven games remaining.

With Klopp returning every key member of his squad in 2020-21 (and fresh recruits such as Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantra potentially still to arrive), Liverpool has earned the right to be the favorite, especially with Manchester City again expected prioritize the Champions League after falling short in the quarterfinals last month.