EPL PREVIEW: Man City, Liverpool out to draw first blood in title chase

SINGAPORE — What are the key matches and storylines to look out for in the next round of English Premier League (EPL) action? Yahoo News Singapore lists the top three:

Manchester City vs Liverpool (Monday, 12.30am Singapore time)

The first meeting between the last two EPL champions sees both Liverpool and Manchester City gaining some momentum after suffering early setbacks in the season.

Liverpool have responded well from likely losing their key central defender Virgil van Dijk for the entire season, winning all their five matches in all competitions and conceding only two goals. Young backups Rhys Williams and Nathaniel Phillips have slotted in adequately as van Dijk’s stand-ins, and there has not been any semblance of crisis yet amid the defending champions.

Nonetheless, it will be a major challenge for both these inexperienced defenders should either of them be called upon to partner Joe Gomez to fend off the formidable Man City forward line. The likes of Raheem Sterling, Kevin de Bruyne and Riyad Mahrez will prove a stern test for Liverpool, who have been leaking goals at an alarming rate despite leading the league table.

Man City, though, have been grinding out results despite losing strikers Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus through injuries. Jesus is likely to return against Liverpool after coming on as a substitute in their midweek Champions League win over Olympiakos, but questions linger on his effectiveness after his spell on the sidelines.

The home side will also have to be on guard to repel Liverpool’s lethal front line, especially now that they have a new forward in superb form – Diogo Jota, signed from Wolves, has scored six goals in his last four appearances, even plundering a hat-trick in midweek against Atalanta.

Reds manager Jurgen Klopp will have to decide whether to drop mainstay Roberto Firmino – who has looked jaded of late – and slot Jota alongside Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane. He has also to decide whether to play Thiago Alcantara, who has been nursing a knee injury since their bruising derby with Everton but can offer much-needed stability in midfield.

With matches coming in thick and fast since last month, both sides will be hoping to have enough left in the tank to eke out a crucial victory in the title race. Yet it is also likely that they may cancel out each other amid their desire not to lose at this juncture of the season.

SCORE PREDICTION: Man City 1 Liverpool 2.

Everton vs Manchester United (Saturday, 8.30pm)

How times have changed. Whereas it was usually Manchester United in fourth place taking on Everton in 15th spot, it is the other way around this season with the Toffees flying high and the Red Devils struggling for form.

Both are however coming off morale-sapping defeats in the EPL last weekend, with Everton falling 1-2 away to Newcastle and Man United succumbing 0-1 at home to Arsenal. And the meek manner in which both sides got beaten would have grated on managers Carlo Ancelotti and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Which makes Saturday’s early kick-off a crucial match for either side to quickly turn things around before the mood sours further in the dressing room. Man United will have the added difficulty of getting adequate recovery after their dismal 1-2 midweek Champions League defeat by Istanbul Basaksehir.

While Ancelotti – who is in his first full season at Everton – may still be afforded patience in rebuilding the squad to his liking, Solskjaer could be on the firing line if he still cannot lift his misfiring players after 101 games in charge.

The Norwegian has chopped and changed his side’s formation and personnel, yet has still to find a reliable starting line-up for consistent success. One minute his team are on song; the next, they are struggling to string even a few passes together – infuriating for both Solskjaer and United’s sizeable fan base.

