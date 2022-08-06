2022 Premier League live updates: Liverpool kicks off its title challenge against Fulhamerica

The English Premier League, German Bundesliga and French Ligue 1 kicked off their 2022-23 seasons on Friday with smoke and superclub firepower. Arsenal saw off Crystal Palace in South London. Bayern Munich trounced Frankfurt 6-1 — and, after a mere 30 minutes, had pundits already crowning them champions for an 11th straight season.

Now, in Saturday's first EPL match, it's Liverpool's turn.

The Reds kick off a busy day at Fulham (7:30 a.m. ET, Peacock). In the second EPL window, Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams — the two leaders of a USMNT migration to the Premier League — should debut for Leeds. Spurs host Southampton, and the other two newly-promoted sides, Bournemouth and Nottingham Forest, bet their campaigns underway against two trendy picks for seventh place, Aston Villa and Newcastle.

Later, Chelsea could unveil Raheem Sterling at Everton. In Germany, Bayern's two chief challengers do battle; and in France, Lionel Messi will hope to get what could be his final European season up and running at PSG.

With full MLS, NWSL and Liga MX slates in the evenings, sunrise-to-sunset soccer is back in America. Follow along below for the latest highlights and biggest stories from around the globe. (And, below that, a schedule of the top games to watch this weekend.)

Live Updates H So, no full Premier League debut for Liverpool's record signing, Darwin Nuñez (though we'll surely see him in the second half). But Mo Salah starts. And standing in his way on the left side of the Fulham defense? Two Americans, captain Tim Ream and USMNT starter Antonee Robinson.

Your first Fulham of 2022/23! 👊 #FULLIV https://t.co/ZEyrqLHRog Show more

Games to watch

(all times ET)

Saturday, Aug. 6

7:30 a.m. — Fulham v. Liverpool — Peacock

10 a.m. — Leeds v. Wolves — Peacock

12:30 p.m. — Everton v. Chelsea — USA Network/Telemundo/NBC Sports app

12:30 p.m. — Borussia Dortmund v. Bayer Leverkusen — ABC/ESPN Deportes/ESPN+

3 p.m. — Clermont Foot v. PSG — beIN Sports/beIN Sports Connect

8 p.m. — Monterrey v. Leon — Fox Sports 1/Fox Deportes/Fox Sports app

10 p.m. — Real Salt Lake v. LAFC — TUDN/UniMás

Sunday, Aug. 7

9 a.m. — Manchester United v. Brighton — Peacock

11:30 a.m. — West Ham v. Manchester City — Peacock

5 p.m. — San Diego Wave v. Kansas City Current — Paramount+

6 p.m. — OL Reign v. Houston Dash — Paramount+

Arsenal players celebrate their second goal in a season-opening 2-0 win over Crystal Palace. (AP Photo/Ian Walton)

Season previews