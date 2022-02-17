EPL betting: Tottenham can get a big boost with an upset of Man City

There’s a real chance Tottenham’s top four chances take a big hit this weekend.

Spurs sit in eighth in the table and seven points behind Manchester United for fourth place in the English Premier League standings. That fourth spot is imperative; the top four teams in the league automatically qualify for next season’s Champions League and the revenue that comes with it.

Tottenham has three games in hand over Manchester United and fifth-place West Ham and sits three points behind Arsenal with the same number of games played. The top four is still in play but the gap to the teams above looks likely to grow on Saturday.

Tottenham travels to league leaders Manchester City while Manchester United, West Ham, Arsenal and Wolves all have winnable games over the weekend. Man United is at 15th-place Leeds, West Ham hosts 17th-place Newcastle, Arsenal is at home to 14th-place Brentford and Wolves has a home game against 11th-place Leicester City. All four of those teams ahead of Tottenham are favored to get three points.

Spurs, meanwhile, are at +1100 to beat Man City at BetMGM. Those are steep odds for a team that’s averaging over 1.5 points per game and speaks to how great City has been so far this season. Man City is tied for the league lead in goals scored with Liverpool at 61 and has given up the fewest goals in the league (14).

If Tottenham can score the surprise win, they’ll give life to the title race and also boost their chances of a top four spot considerably. We wouldn’t bet on that happening however.

Here are the odds for this weekend’s slate of games. All games are on Saturday unless noted and the odds are from BetMGM.

Tottenham is currently in eighth place in the EPL standings. (Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images)

West Ham vs. Newcastle (over/under 2.5 goals)

West Ham (-145)

Newcastle (+400)

Tie (+275)

West Ham has won just two of its last five games and those victories were against Watford and Norwich City. Thankfully Newcastle is down in Watford and Norwich territory. Go with West Ham.

Arsenal vs. Brentford (2.5)

Arsenal (-225)

Brentford (+600)

Tie (+350)

Brentford opened their season in the Premier League with a win over Arsenal. The Gunners are much better now and should score all three points as Brentford has scored just three goals in its last six games.

Aston Villa vs. Watford (2.5)

Aston Villa (-160)

Watford (+425)

Tie (+290)

Watford hasn’t scored a goal in its last four games. The under is -115. Go with it.

Brighton & Hove Albion vs. Burnley (2.5)

Brighton (-140)

Burnley (+400)

Tie (+260)

Brighton is at home and will control possession against Burnley. We wouldn’t be surprised to see Burnley nick a point but Brighton should be too good.

Crystal Palace vs. Chelsea (2.5)

Crystal Palace (+450)

Chelsea (-160)

Tie (+280)

These aren’t bad odds for Chelsea and speak to how solid Crystal Palace has been so far this season. We’re going with the Blues.

Southampton vs. Everton (2.5)

Southampton (+105)

Everton (+270)

Tie (+230)

Southampton is in fine form at the moment with five points over its last three games. And those opponents were Man City, Tottenham and Manchester United. Everton is probably going to rebound under Frank Lampard, but we want to see more than that Leeds win to be confident in betting on the Toffees.

Liverpool vs. Norwich City (3.5)

Liverpool (-750)

Norwich City (+2200)

Tie (+800)

Liverpool is back close to full strength and should cruise.

Manchester City vs. Tottenham (2.5)

Man City (-375)

Tottenham (+1100)

Tie (+475)

If you’re a neutral, you want a City loss to liven up the battle for the Champions League places. But that’s probably not going to happen.

Leeds vs. Manchester United (2.5) [Sunday]

Leeds (+290)

Man United (-115)

Tie (+280)

Manchester United beat Leeds 5-1 in the opening week of the season. We like the over (-155) in this one and it’s probably not going to be as lopsided.

Wolves vs. Leicester City (2.5) [Sunday]

Wolves (+130)

Leicester (+240)

Tie (+210)

Leicester is having issues sorting out its center back situation and faces a Wolves team that has scored 21 goals in 23 games and is somehow seventh in the standings. The under is at -150 for good reason and we’re backing the tie.