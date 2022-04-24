Epix Renews Sci-Fi Horror Series ‘From’ for Second Season

Epix announced on Sunday that it is renewing the sci-fi horror series “From” for a 10-episode second season, with production set to begin in Halifax this summer for release next year.



“From” stars Harold Perrineau and Eion Bailey in a tale of a mysterious town in Middle America that traps whoever enters it with a horde of shapeshifting creatures in the surrounding forest. As horror and hallucinations plague the residents, the town’s sheriff struggles to find a way out.

Epix reported that “From” set a network record for the most watched premiere for any of its original series, and that the first season stood only behind Forest Whitaker’s “Godfather of Harlem” as the second-most watched original series in Epix history.

“The first season of ‘From’ mystified, enthralled, and terrified fans and critics alike with its haunting world, vivid characters and thrilling scares,” said Michael Wright, president of EPIX. “We have been delighted by the social conversation generated by the ‘From’ community and can’t wait to unravel more of this mysterious story with our passionate fans in season two.”

“On behalf of the producers, writers, our insanely talented cast and crew, we are thrilled and grateful to both EPIX and our audience for the opportunity to continue exploring the world of FROM,” said Jeff Pinkner, executive producer.



“From” is created by John Griffin with Pinkner executive producing alongside Jack Bender, Josh Appelbaum, André Nemec, AGBO’s Joe and Anthony Russo and Mike Larocca, and Midnight Radio’s Scott Rosenberg. Midnight Radio’s Adrienne Erickson serves as co-executive producer. The show is a co-production between EPIX Studios and MGM International Television Productions.