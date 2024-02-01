When do new episodes of 'Feud: Capote vs. The Swans' come out? See full series schedule

Demi Moore as Ann Woodward in "FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans".

The latest Ryan Murphy project has officially premiered on FX.

"Feud: Capote vs. The Swans," an eight-episode limited series and the latest installment in Murphy's "Feud" anthology series, premiered with two episodes on Wednesday night.

According to FX, the series is based on the bestselling book "Capote's Women: A True Story of Love, Betrayal, and a Swan Song for an Era" by Laurence Leamer and focuses on the relationship between Truman Capote and the group of rich, glamorous women he surrounded himself with and nicknamed "the swans."

FX notes in its series synopsis the season sees Capote become "ingratiated" into the women's lives, "befriending them and becoming their confidante, only to ultimately betray them by writing a thinly veiled fictionalization of their lives, exposing their most intimate secrets."

The first season of the series, "Feud: Bette and Joan," premiered on FX in 2017 and focused on the rivalry between Joan Crawford, played by Jessica Lange, and Bette Davis, played by Susan Sarandon, during their collaboration on the 1962 film "What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?"

Here's what to know about "Feud: Capote vs. The Swans," including the full episode schedule and cast.

'Feud: Capote vs. The Swans': Who plays Truman Capote and his 'Swans' in new FX series?

When does the next episode of 'Feud: Capote vs. The Swans' come out?

The next episode of the series comes out on Wednesday, Feb. 7 on FX, and can be streamed on Hulu the next day.

'Feud: Capote vs. The Swans' episode schedule

Episode 1: "Pilot" - Jan. 31

Episode 2: "Ice Water in Their Veins" - Jan. 31

Episode 3: "Masquerade 1966" - Feb. 7

Episode 4: "It's Impossible" - Feb. 14

Episode 5: "The Secret Inner Lives of Swans" - Feb. 21

Episode 6: "Hats, Gloves and Effete Homosexuals" - Feb. 28

Episode 7: "Beautiful Babe" - March 6

Episode 8: Phantasm Forgiveness" - March 13

Diane Lane as Slim Keith in "FEUD: Capote Vs. The Swans".

'Feud: Capote vs. The Swans' cast

Tom Hollander stars as Truman Capote in the series. The "swans" are played by Naomi Watts (who also serves as an executive producer on the installment), Diane Lane, Chloë Sevigny, and Calista Flockhart.

The series also stars Demi Moore, Molly Ringwald, Treat Williams, Joe Mantello and Russell Tovey.

'Feud: Capote vs. The Swans' trailer

FX released the latest trailer for the series on Jan. 18.

