Episode 8: New Generation Beauty Consumer – What’s Next?

Fairchild Studio
·1 min read

Today’s beauty customer is more discerning in many respects. They expect transparency and want to see themselves reflected in the brands they support, noted Angelica Munson, Chief Digital Officer at Shiseido. “And they want to have a say,” she added.

In this episode, Munson shares insights into the new generation of beauty customers and how they are driving greater digitalization in the market. The episode also features guest host Audrey Depratr-Montacel, Accenture Beauty Lead, and program host Arthur Zaczkiewicz.

More from WWD

Sign up for WWD's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories