Episode 8: New Generation Beauty Consumer – What’s Next?

Today’s beauty customer is more discerning in many respects. They expect transparency and want to see themselves reflected in the brands they support, noted Angelica Munson, Chief Digital Officer at Shiseido. “And they want to have a say,” she added.

In this episode, Munson shares insights into the new generation of beauty customers and how they are driving greater digitalization in the market. The episode also features guest host Audrey Depratr-Montacel, Accenture Beauty Lead, and program host Arthur Zaczkiewicz.

