Epiroc Digital Transformation Strategy Analysis Report 2023: Tech Activities, Digital Transformation Strategies, Innovation Programs, and Technology Initiatives

This report provides insights into Epiroc's tech activities, including its digital transformation strategies, its innovation programs, and its technology initiatives.

Epiroc is strengthening its focus on the use of key disruptive technologies to enhance its operational efficiency and offer better products. To do so, it is tapping into key disruptive technologies including AI/machine learning, big data, cloud, augmented reality, digital media, and cybersecurity.

Epiroc is a manufacturer of mining and construction equipment. It operates through five business divisions, namely surface, underground, parts & services, digital solutions, and tools & attachments. The surface division develops, produces and markets rock drilling equipment for use in exploration, surface mining, quarries, water well applications, and construction sites across the world.

The underground division develops, produces, and markets mining and tunneling equipment, including loaders, drill rigs, ventilation systems, and mine trucks. The parts & services division supplies spare parts and offers professional service, training, and support solutions.



Reasons to Buy

Gain insights into Epiroc's tech operations.

Gain insights into its digital strategies and innovation initiatives.

Gain insights into its technology themes under focus.

Gain insights into its various product launches, partnerships and acquisitions.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview

Brief information about the company, its business divisions and its financials

Digital Transformation Strategy

A summary of key digital strategies/implementation efforts of the company

Innovation Center and Training Program

Discusses the company's key strategic units, innovation labs, incubation and accelerator programs dedicated to technology innovation

Technology Focus

Lists the technology themes pertinent to the industry the company operates in and highlights the themes adopted by the company

Technology Initiatives

Discussion about all the technology introductions & partnerships the company has entered

Acquisitions

Brief discussion about the acquisitions by the company

Partnership and Investment Network Map

A bird's eye view of all the partnerships/investments/acquisitions that the company has made in the last 3-5 years

ICT Budget and Contracts

The company's ICT budget segregated into hardware, software, and managed IT services

Key Executives

Lists key executives and Digital Transformation Executives of the company, typically the key decision makers/influencers

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes

ASI Mining

Combitech

Skanska

ABB

Northvolt

B3

Boliden

Ericsson

Orica

Source: GlobalData

