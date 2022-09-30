Epiq Appoints Sylvius von Saucken to Lead Mass Tort Solutions

Epiq

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal industry and corporations, announced today the promotion of Sylvius von Saucken to General Manager of its Mass Tort Solutions practice.



von Saucken, who has been in the mass tort industry since 2005, has an established history of success in the legal services industry. Most recently, he oversaw strategy and advisory services for Epiq’s mass tort operations and client service teams, consulting with clients about best practices in mass tort settlements. von Saucken has played a key role in the strategic and tactical guidance of Epiq’s mass tort business and growth, serving as a senior risk manager in reviewing processes and procedures, and leading change management initiatives.

“I continue to be amazed by the breadth and depth of the expertise and overall capability across our entire team,” said Christine Landry, president of Epiq’s Class Action, Remediation, and Mass Tort Solutions Division. “Sylvius is exceptionally knowledgeable and highly respected by our clients, judges, and special masters alike, applying his unique skill sets to help solve the biggest challenges for our clients as he has done for the industry. It gives me great pleasure that we continue to build our leadership team by focusing on our clients, creating opportunities for larger leadership roles, and further enabling our teams to deliver superior service in matters of all types.”

Epiq’s reputation as the global leader in mass tort managed services and class action administration has been reinforced through the successful management of some of history’s largest and most complex settlements. von Saucken has personally managed more than 300 qualified settlement funds and has designed thousands of settlement agreement protocols and related payment governance processes over the past decade, including verification and claims procedures with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) that has become the industry standard.

“Our team is best-in-class and our clients have come to rely on us to build innovative approaches to lien resolution and other payment complication challenges,” von Saucken said. “We work closely with our clients to design and implement mass tort settlements, following and building upon best practices to help manage qualified settlement funds efficiently and cost-effectively, operationalizing the parties’ settlements to ensure all parties receive the benefit of the bargain. I look forward to building upon the team’s success and continuing our momentum as we lead the way towards a new mass tort settlement paradigm.”

von Saucken has spoken before numerous state and national bar associations, as well as judicial conferences on a variety of topics influencing the settlement continuum. Some of his notable speaking engagements include the National Crime Victims Seminar, the Academy of Special Needs Planners, the Second Judicial District of the New York State Supreme Court, and the RAND Institute for Justice Policy Symposium. Earlier this year, he served as a moderator for Epiq’s Special Masters Summit and Mass Torts Made Perfect webinar where he introduced the industry to the VA’s Office of General Counsel’s Revenue Law Group and its mass tort processes.

Prior to joining Epiq, von Saucken was a government benefits, income tax, estate, probate, trust, and transfer tax attorney, who represented corporate and individual clients across the country. He earned his bachelor’s degree in Diplomacy, Foreign Affairs, and Political Science from Miami University and a J.D. from the Salmon P. Chase College of Law, where he has served as an adjunct professor, co-teaching courses in Federal Wealth Transfer Taxation and Estate Planning. von Saucken has been an active member of the Ohio bar since 1998.

