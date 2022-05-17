Epiq Announces New Addition to its Epiq Service Cloud Offerings at Relativity Fest London

Epiq Systems Inc

Epiq now delivers the SaaS solution RelativityOne to clients in Europe and the U.K.

LONDON, May 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to corporations and law firms, today announced it has expanded its Epiq Service Cloud capabilities in Europe and the U.K. to include Relativity’s cloud-based eDiscovery solution, RelativityOne. Through the Epiq Service Cloud, clients benefit from easier access to RelativityOne and other applications they use—including Epiq’s proprietary Epiq Discovery, Relativity Server, and a full menu of other third-party applications—using digital service features like single sign-on and Epiq Access. The Epiq Service Cloud enables RelativityOne clients to store data in a single, secure SaaS platform that spans the full breadth of eDiscovery—from legal hold all the way through to production and trial solutions like Epiq TMX.

Client demand for centralised user account management and strong authentication security is driving the introduction of Epiq Service Cloud in Europe and the U.K. Epiq Service Cloud supports secure multi-factor authentication or federated single sign on, that works with an organisation’s existing identity management system, and delivers an integrated single sign on user experience for both Epiq proprietary and third-party applications that support the legal function. In addition to application access, Epiq designed the Epiq Service Cloud to offer users uniform reporting, administration, work and support requests and more.

Epiq and Relativity enjoy a long and successful partnership. The addition of RelativityOne to the Epiq Service Cloud and our service expansion in Europe and the U.K. is the next evolution. RelativityOne offers market leading eDiscovery features and capabilities on the foundation of a highly secure SaaS delivery model evidenced by ISO 27001, SOC-2 Type II, HIPAA, and FedRAMP certifications, and a proactive 24/7 threat intelligence and monitoring service. RelativityOne and the Epiq Service Cloud enable Epiq experts to deliver a wider range of eDiscovery workflow options and achieve better case outcomes.

“Being able to offer clients in Europe and the U.K. the option to leverage a tool like RelativityOne through the Epiq Service Cloud represents our mutual commitment to security, scalability and top-notch user experience,” said Caroline Woodman, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, International Legal Solutions, Epiq. “We are very excited to work with clients to leverage RelativityOne as a part of a strategy to optimise their eDiscovery function.”

"We are thrilled to have Epiq as a RelativityOne partner in EMEA" said Steve Couling, Managing Director and Vice President Sales, EMEA, at Relativity. "Epiq is a very large and valued Relativity partner, with a long history of expertise using the platform. We look forward to further supporting Epiq’s team when solving unique data challenges across the globe with our flexible and secure cloud solution."

Epiq is participating in Relativity Fest London, a free, in-person event taking place on 17 May 2022. Learn more about the event here.

About Epiq

Epiq, a global technology-enabled services leader to the legal industry and corporations, takes on large-scale, increasingly complex tasks for corporate counsel, law firms, and business professionals with efficiency, clarity, and confidence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline the administration of business operations, eDiscovery, litigation and Investigations, regulatory and compliance, information governance, and court reporting matters. Epiq subject-matter experts and technologies create efficiency through expertise and deliver confidence to high-performing clients around the world. Learn more at https://www.epiqglobal.com.

About Relativity

Relativity makes software to help users organize data, discover the truth and act on it. Its SaaS product RelativityOne manages large volumes of data and quickly identifies key issues during litigation and internal investigations. The AI-powered communication surveillance product, Relativity Trace proactively detects regulatory misconduct like insider trading, collusion and other non-compliant behavior. Relativity has more than 300,000 users in approximately 40 countries serving thousands of organizations globally primarily in legal, financial services and government sectors, including the U.S. Department of Justice and 198 of the Am Law 200. Relativity has been named one of Chicago's Top Workplaces by the Chicago Tribune for 10 consecutive years. Please contact Relativity at sales@relativity.com or visit http://www.relativity.com for more information.

