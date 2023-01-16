Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market Size to Surpass USD 1,510.51 Million by 2030, Share, Growth, Demand, Global Trends, Segmentation and Competitive Outlook

Data Bridge Market Research
·12 min read
Data Bridge Market Research
Data Bridge Market Research

The global epilepsy monitoring devices market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030. Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the market is growing with a CAGR of 5.6% in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030 and is expected to reach USD 1,510.51 million by 2030.

SEATTLE, Jan. 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market" is the title of a new report from Data Bridge Market Research. Key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segments, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive environment are all dissected in detail in the research. The study conducted for Epilepsy Monitoring Devices industry also analyzes the market status, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors with the help of SWOT analysis and Porter's Five Forces Analysis. Epilepsy Monitoring Devices market research report bestows clients with the best results and for the same, it has been produced by using integrated approaches and the latest technology. This collected information is checked and verified by market experts before presenting it to the end user. Businesses are highly reliant on the different segments covered in the market research report which gives better insights to drive the business in the right direction.

The market studies, insights, and analysis carried out in this Epilepsy Monitoring Devices market research report keep the marketplace clearly in focus which helps achieve a business goal. This Epilepsy Monitoring Devices market report is built by chewing over several fragments of the present and upcoming market scenario because an utter way to forecast what the future holds is to comprehend the trend today. It all-inclusively estimates general market conditions, the growth prospects in the market, possible restrictions, significant industry trends, market size, market share, sales volume, and future trends. This Epilepsy Monitoring Devices report is a wonderful guide for an actionable idea, enhanced decision-making, and better business strategies

The global epilepsy monitoring devices market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030. Data Bridge Market Research analyzes that the market is growing with a CAGR of 5.6% in the forecast period of 2023 to 2030 and is expected to reach USD 1,510.51 million by 2030.

Download Sample PDF of the Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-epilepsy-monitoring-devices-market

Epilepsy is a central nervous system (neurological) disorder in which brain activity becomes abnormal, causing seizures or periods of unusual behavior, sensations and sometimes loss of awareness. Epileptic seizures can vary from brief and nearly undetectable periods to long periods of vigorous shaking due to abnormal electrical activity in the brain. The most common type of seizure is convulsive, which involves involuntary muscle contractions.

Tonic-clonic seizures occur with a contraction of the limbs followed by their extension and arching of the back, which lasts 10–30 seconds. Myoclonic seizures involve very brief spasms of muscles in either a few areas or all over.

The Global Market Is Analyzed in Depth in the Latest Study. Taking into account the current level of competition and its projected evolution over the next few years.

Rapidly increasing demands, a rise in industrialization, consumer awareness, growing sectors, and technical improvements are fueling the expansion of the global Epilepsy Monitoring Devices market. Sales and revenue in this sector have increased at an exponential rate. The market's size and growth are both expected to increase thanks to the factors driving the market's expansion over the projected period.

Leading businesses in the Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Industry are investing heavily in R&D in order to build a larger client base and expand their share of the market by reintroducing improved products to consumers. All of the companies' strategy, as well as their financial health, revenue, gross margin, and growth rate, are detailed in the study.

The Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market is Dominated by Firms Such as

  • NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION.,

  • Masimo,

  • Apple Inc.,

  • Natus Medical Incorporated.,

  • Owlet,

  • Neurotech, LLC,

  • SmartMonitor, and

  • Epilert

Recent Developments

  • In December 2022, NIHON KOHDEN CORPORATION announced that it would open a new sale branch of Nihon Kohden Singapore (NKS), one of its sales subsidiaries, aiming to apply for registration of medical devices smoothly and expand its sales in the Philippines

  • In February 2022, Masimo announced its entry into a definitive merger agreement to acquire Viper Holdings Corporation, which owns Sound United (“Sound United”). This consumer technology company owns a portfolio of premium brands, including Bowers& Wilkins, Denon, Polk Audio and Marantz. Pursuant to the merger agreement, they had to pay approximately USD 1.025 billion, subject to adjustments, for the acquisition. This helps the organization generate more revenue

Download the Complete Research Study Here in PDF Format @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/checkout/buy/enterprise/global-epilepsy-monitoring-devices-market

A comprehensive analysis will be provided covering the following points in the report:

  • Executive Market Summary

  • Scope of the Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Report

  • Key Findings and Recommendations

  • Growth and Investment Opportunities

  • Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market Value Chain/Supply Chain Analysis

  • Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market Attractive Investment Proposition

  • Competitive landscape and SWOT Analysis

  • Regional Outlook

  • Company Profiles of Key Players

Opportunities for Key Players:

  • Rise in technological advancement in the disease monitoring device

With the advent of time, medical devices have undergone various technological changes. The advancement in disease-monitoring medical devices includes using flexible electronics such as thin flaps or skin patches for the accurate and real-time monitoring of vital signs. The validation and accuracy of the recorded data by such devices are also enhanced by the upgradation of new operating software and hardware used in those devices. The advanced flaps-like monitoring system is manufactured by various key market leaders like Neurava, Neuronostics, Epilepsy Alarms and others. Instant and precise assessment of results coupled with the noteworthy existence of these devices due to advancements; escalate the customer preference and adoption rate of such devices. Thus, innovations leading to superior product characteristics and cost-effectivity will spur global market expansion of epilepsy monitoring devices.

The innovation and advancement in technology have upgraded medical devices in all prospects, including battery life, light weightiness, advanced features like AI assistance, upgraded software, and wireless connectivity, among more. Technological advancement brings many advantages to the patient’s diagnosis and therapeutic uses with improvements in remote monitoring systems. Thus, the increased technological advancement boosts the growth of the global epilepsy monitoring devices market.

  • Increased demand for the non-invasive and minimally invasive device

An invasive device is a complicated, painful, and risky procedure, as it involves direct intervention with the brain tissue. Therefore, healthcare professionals and patients show a high inclination towards the use of non-invasive and minimally invasive devices. With rising awareness, more patients are opting for minimally invasive or non-invasive procedures. Epilepsy monitoring devices overcome the risks and pain associated with invasive brain monitoring. Many government initiatives also focus on reducing the risks related to treatment options for brain disorders.

Key Market Segments Covered in Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Industry Research

 By Product Type

  • Smart Devices

  • Conventional Devices

By Type

  • Focal Seizures

  • Generalized Seizures

By Patient Type

  • Pediatric

  • Geriatric

  • Adults

By End User

  • Hospitals

  • Homecare Setting

  • Neurology Centres

  • Diagnostic Centres

  • Ambulatory Surgical Centres & Clinics

By Distribution Channel

  • Retail Sales

  • Online Sales

  • Direct Tenders

Browse a Detailed Summary of the Research Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-epilepsy-monitoring-devices-market

Key Industry Drivers:

  • Rise in technological advancement in the disease monitoring device

With the advent of time, medical devices have undergone various technological changes. The advancement in disease-monitoring medical devices includes using flexible electronics such as thin flaps or skin patches for the accurate and real-time monitoring of vital signs. The validation and accuracy of the recorded data by such devices are also enhanced by the upgradation of new operating software and hardware used in those devices. The advanced flaps-like monitoring system is manufactured by various key market leaders like Neurava, Neuronostics, Epilepsy Alarms and others. Instant and precise assessment of results coupled with the noteworthy existence of these devices due to advancements; escalate the customer preference and adoption rate of such devices. Thus, innovations leading to superior product characteristics and cost-effectivity will spur global market expansion of epilepsy monitoring devices.

The innovation and advancement in technology have upgraded medical devices in all prospects, including battery life, light weightiness, advanced features like AI assistance, upgraded software, and wireless connectivity, among more. Technological advancement brings many advantages to the patient’s diagnosis and therapeutic uses with improvements in remote monitoring systems. Thus, the increased technological advancement boosts the growth of the global epilepsy monitoring devices market.

  • Increased demand for the non-invasive and minimally invasive device

An invasive device is a complicated, painful, and risky procedure, as it involves direct intervention with the brain tissue. Therefore, healthcare professionals and patients show a high inclination towards the use of non-invasive and minimally invasive devices. With rising awareness, more patients are opting for minimally invasive or non-invasive procedures. Epilepsy monitoring devices overcome the risks and pain associated with invasive brain monitoring. Many government initiatives also focus on reducing the risks related to treatment options for brain disorders.

Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market Regional Analysis/Insights:

Countries covered in epilepsy monitoring devices market report are U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Turkey, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, Poland, Finland, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Thailand, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia, Philippines, Vietnam, New Zealand, Taiwan, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, U.A.E., Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, Israel, Bahrain, Oman, Qatar, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

North America epilepsy monitoring devices market is growing in the forecast year due to the rise in market players and the availability of various advanced epilepsy monitoring devices in the market. Along with this, the number of government and private collaborations has increased in the market, which is further boosting market growth.

Table of Contents:

  1. Introduction

  2. Market Segmentation

  3. Executive Summary

  4. Premium Insights

  5. Global Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market: Regulations

  6. Market Overview

  7. Global Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market, By Product Type

  8. Global Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market, By Type

  9. Global Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market, By Patient Type

  10. Global Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market, By End User

  11. Global Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market, By Distribution Channel

  12. Global Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market, By Region

  13. Global Epilepsy Monitoring Devices Market: Company Landscape

  14. SWOT Analyses

  15. Company Profile

  16. Questionnaires

  17. Related Reports

Get the Full Table of Contents @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-epilepsy-monitoring-devices-market

Explore More Reports:

  • Epilepsy Market, By Condition (Epilepsy Drug-Resistant or Intractable Epilepsy, Others), Diagnosis and Treatment (Imaging Devices, Blood Tests, Anti-Epileptic Drugs, Others), End User (Hospitals, Clinics, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers), Treatment (First Generation Drugs, Second Generation Drugs, And Third Generation Drugs), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherland, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-epilepsy-market

  • Childhood Absence Epilepsy Treatment Market, By Drug Type (Cannabidiol Oral Solution, Valproate, Lamotrigine, Ethosuximide, CX-8998, Others), Disease Type (Typical Absence Seizures, Atypical Absence Seizures), Diagnosis (Electroencephalogram, MRI, CT scan), End-Users (Clinic, Hospital, Others), Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Hungary, Lithuania, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Poland, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Vietnam, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa) https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-childhood-absence-epilepsy-treatment-market

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge Market Research set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavours to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process. Data Bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune.

Data Bridge Market Research has over 500 analysts working in different industries. We have catered more than 40% of the fortune 500 companies globally and have a network of more than 5000+ clientele around the globe. Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact Us:

Data Bridge Market Research
US: +1 888 387 2818
UK: +44 208 089 1725
Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475
Email:- corporatesales@databridgemarketresearch.com


Latest Stories

  • Bieber, Guards reach $10.01 million contract for '23 season

    CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Guardians reached agreement Friday on contracts with all seven of their arbitration eligible players, including starter Shane Bieber, who agreed to a $10.01 million deal for next season. Bieber made $6 million last season while going 13-8 and leading Cleveland's strong pitching staff in innings (200) and strikeouts (198). The 27-year-old has expressed interest in signing a long-term deal with the AL Central champions, but to this point the sides haven't been able t

  • Panthers rally to beat struggling Canucks 4-3

    SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Aaron Ekblad scored the tiebreaking goal in the second period and the Florida Panthers beat the Vancouver Canucks 4-3 on Saturday night. The Panthers scored three times in the second and sent Vancouver to its fourth straight loss in a five-game trip that wraps up Sunday in Carolina. Ryan Lomberg, Eric Staal and Aleksander Barkov also scored for Florida. Sergei Bobrovsky made 35 saves. “A win is a win,” Ekblad said. “We held a lead in the third period.” Jack Studnicka, Tyler

  • No. 1 seed Chiefs to see familiar route through postseason

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — No matter what route the Kansas City Chiefs take through the playoffs, it is sure to be a familiar one. That tends to happen when you've been near the top as long as they have been. In the divisional round, the Chiefs could face former Andy Reid assistants now leading the Jacksonville Jaguars (Doug Pederson) and Baltimore Ravens (John Harbaugh), an AFC West rival in the Los Angeles Chargers or longtime star Tyreek Hill with his new team, the Miami Dolphins. Get through th

  • Bruins headline midseason NHL awards

    At the midway point of the 2022-23 NHL season, the Boston Bruins lead the list of Stanley Cup contenders with 68 points through 40 games. Remarkably, the Bruins are still icing multiple players from their 2011 championship team.&nbsp;

  • Questionable officiating adding to Leafs' problems

    Officiating is not the primary reason why the Maple Leafs have lost certain games this season but a number of questionable, game-changing calls has Toronto fans concerned about how NHL referees will treat their team in the playoffs.

  • McDavid has 2 goals, assist as Oilers beat Sharks 7-1

    SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Connor McDavid had two goals and an assist, and the Edmonton Oilers beat the San Jose Sharks 7-1 on Friday night. Leon Draisaitl and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins each had a goal and two assists, and Klim Kostin, Jesse Puljujarvi, and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers. Jack Campbell made 25 saves in Edmonton's second-straight win. “We certainly need to keep building on our game,” McDavid said. "Two good ones in a row, obviously, (and) we keep talking about consistency, so that

  • Carrier's late goal lifts Golden Knights past Panthers 4-2

    LAS VEGAS (AP) — William Carrier snapped a tie with 2:36 left, and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Thursday night. The Panthers challenged Carrier's goal for goaltender interference. Officials ruled he was pushed into Florida goalie Sergei Bobrovsky by the Panthers' Brandon Montour, allowing the goal to stand. Keegan Kolesar's pass found Carrier in the crease, causing the scrum. It was Kolesar's second assist of the game. William Karlsson added an empty-net goal for the

  • Kuzma hits late 3-pointer to lift Wizards past Bulls, 100-97

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Kyle Kuzma broke a tie with a 3-pointer with 5.7 seconds left and the Washington Wizards beat the Chicago Bulls 100-97 on Wednesday night. Following a timeout, Kuzma drove to his right and hit a leaning shot as he floated toward the Wizards’ bench. Zach LaVine missed a 16-footer for Chicago with 2.3 seconds left, with Deni Avdija grabbing the last of his career-high 20 rebounds for Washington. Earlier, LaVine beat the shot clock to tie it at 97. Kuzma finished with 21 points. B

  • Hughes, Bratt lead Devils' 6-2 rout of Ducks

    ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Jack Hughes had two goals and an assist, and Jesper Bratt also scored two goals in the New Jersey Devils' third straight victory, 6-2 over the Anaheim Ducks on Friday night. Hughes got his 50th point of the season by scoring in New Jersey's three-goal first period. He added his 28th goal of the season in the final minutes of a blowout win in the first stop of the Devils' four-game West Coast road swing. Vitek Vanecek made 31 saves, while Jesper Boqvist and Dougie Hamilton

  • Jokic's late 3 lifts Nuggets past Magic 119-116

    DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1.2 seconds remaining, capping his 12th triple-double of the season, and the Denver Nuggets won their 13th in a row at home by beating the Orlando Magic 119-116 on Sunday night. Jokic connected from the top of the key, stepping back to get the shot away over Franz Wagner to finish with 17 points, 14 assists and 10 rebounds. It was his 88th career triple-double. Aaron Gordon led the Nuggets with 25 points, including a pair of free throws th

  • Vucevic helps Bulls snap 11-game losing streak vs. Warriors

    CHICAGO (AP) — Nikola Vucevic matched a career high with 43 points and the Chicago Bulls snapped an 11-game losing streak against Golden State, beating the Warriors 132-118 on Sunday Vucevic last scored 43 points on Feb. 2, 2021, against the Bulls as a member of the Orlando Magic. Chicago beat Golden State for the first time since March 2, 2017. Zach LaVine added 27 points despite shooting 1 for 8 from 3-point range as the Bulls (20-24) snapped a three-game losing streak. They won without leadin

  • Laine has 10th hat trick, Blue Jackets end road skid

    DETROIT (AP) — Patrik Laine had his 10th NHL hat trick and the Columbus Blue Jackets snapped a 10-game road losing streak, holding off the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 on Saturday night. Laine, whose previous hat trick came Feb. 17 last season against Chicago, had gone scoreless in his last nine games. Vladislav Gavrikov also scored for the Blue Jackets, and Johnny Gaudreau and Jack Roslovic had two assists apiece. Elvis Merzlikins made 25 saves for his first victory since Dec. 11. Olli Maatta, Jake Wa

  • Eagles, Hurts get week of much-needed rest as NFC's top team

    Jalen Hurts couldn't wait to get back to work so he could get some more time off. Hurts returned to Philadelphia's lineup last weekend after missing two weeks with a sprained right shoulder and helped the Eagles secure the top seed and lone bye in the NFC playoffs. “We’re the No. 1 seed and we are the NFC (East) champs and that’s the goal we set out to do. Now I can continue to recover and be ready for the playoffs,” Hurts said after operating a conservative offense designed to keep him safe and

  • William Nylander deserves to be an NHL All-Star

    William Nylander often finds himself playing in the shadow of Maple Leafs stars Auston Matthews, John Tavares and Mitch Marner but the Swede's performances this season make him deserving of an appearance at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend.&nbsp;

  • Caufield's goal lifts Canadiens past Rangers 2-1

    NEW YORK (AP) — Cole Caufield scored the go-ahead goal midway through the third period and Sam Montembeault made 38 saves to lead the Montreal Canadiens to a 2-1 win over the New York Rangers on Sunday. Caufield converted a pass from captain Nick Suzuki at 8:56 of the final period for the decisive goal. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 26 goals and has scored in seven of the last eight games. The young scorer said winning on the road — which the Canadiens hadn't done in regulation time since De

  • Martin Jones makes 27 saves as Kraken beat Bruins 3-0

    BOSTON (AP) — Martin Jones stopped 27 shots to lead the Kraken to a 3-0 victory over Boston, and Seattle matched its franchise record with a seventh straight victory Thursday night while sending the Bruins to their first regulation home loss all season. Brandon Tanev, Eeli Tolvanen and Jaden Schwartz scored for Seattle, which also won seven in a row earlier this season — its second since joining the NHL as an expansion franchise. It was Jones' third shutout of the season. Linus Ullmark made 28 s

  • Flames hold off Stars' surge to net 6-5 win

    DALLAS (AP) — Nazem Kadri’s team-best 17th goal and Chris Tanev’s first of the season were part of Calgary’s four-goal second period as the Flames hung on to beat the Dallas Stars 6-5 on Saturday. Andrew Mangiapane scored just 25 seconds into the game and Trevor Lewis, Elias Lindholm and Rasmus Andersson also had goals for the Flames. Calgary led 6-1 late in the second period and has earned points in it last five games (3-0-2). Dan Vladar made 29 saves to win his second straight start in a match

  • Morant says sensational slam in Indy was his best one yet

    INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — To Ja Morant, the answer was a slam dunk. His ferocious jam Saturday night was his best one yet. “Yeah, easy,” he said, because of its difficulty, when asked if it topped his rapidly expanding collection of sensational slams. “It’s what everybody has been waiting for. I finally made it.” Morant's dunk came in the third quarter of the Memphis Grizzlies' 130-112 victory over the Indiana Pacers. He drove left into the middle of the lane, put the ball in his right hand and pulled

  • Avalanche rout Senators 7-0 after losing 7 of 8 games

    DENVER (AP) — Mikko Rantanen, Artturi Lehkonen and Alex Newhook each scored twice, Pavel Francouz made 29 saves for his first shutout of the season and the Colorado Avalanche routed the Ottawa Senators 7-0 on Saturday night. Rantanen scored his 28th and 29th goals to break Joe Sakic’s 27-year-old team record for goals at the halfway point of the regular season. “He wants to make an impact every night and has made an impact on basically every night,” Avalanche coach Jared Bednar said about Rantan

  • Bills hang on for 34-31 wild-card win over Dolphins

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Josh Allen shrugged off a three-turnover outing by throwing two touchdown passes 3:11 apart in the third quarter, and rallying the Buffalo Bills to a 34-31 win over the injury-depleted Miami Dolphins in an AFC wild-card matchup on Sunday. Cole Beasley scored the go-ahead touchdown with a 6-yard catch, and Gabe Davis extended the lead to 34-24 with a 23-yard TD reception in a game where Buffalo squandered an early 17-0 lead. The Bills defense, which forced six punts and