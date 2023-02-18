An epidemic of secret drinking is plaguing Britain

An empty pub

As the child of an alcoholic, I am a member of a diverse community that knows no class, race or religious boundaries.

On Wednesday, more than 100 of us gathered at the House of Commons for the annual Stafford Ward Memorial Lecture, hosted by the National Association for Children of Alcoholics (Nacoa) charity, of which I am patron.

Other names on the letterhead include ex-footballer and former addict Tony Adams, Calum Best, son of Manchester United legend George, and shadow work and pensions secretary Jonathan Ashworth, whose father Jon drank himself to death in 2010, aged 60.

We all come from very different backgrounds – but our stories are the same: a childhood spent secretly grappling with a hard-drinking parent who couldn’t see beyond the bottom of a bottle of booze.

This week, Nacoa came up with a statistic that truly resonated: 46 per cent of children of alcoholics have not disclosed their problems to anyone outside the family. A quarter have talked to no one at all, not even their closest relatives.

This need to hold onto the “family secret” to protect alcoholic parents, often at the expense of one’s own childhood, is familiar to anyone affected by this issue. I didn’t discuss my late mother’s alcoholism with anyone – including my father and two older brothers – until it was at such an advanced stage that it had torn my family in two.

The charity estimates that 2.6 million children in the United Kingdom are affected by parental heavy drinking – and yet, in 2021, the Government abolished its entire strategy to support them.

This week, the Department of Health and Social Care announced another £421 million for much needed treatment and recovery programmes. But no dedicated support will be offered to children whose parents are not seeking help, even though the majority of alcoholics are in denial.

We have witnessed a 27 per cent rise in alcohol-related deaths since 2019, fuelled largely by lockdown – with calls to the Nacoa helpline having quadrupled during the pandemic. And yet all funding has been cut.

It is nothing short of a national scandal that the state has turned its back on children suffering in silence like this.