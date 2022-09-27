Epicentre gets a new name + Dave’s Hot Chicken comes to Charlotte

Hey, everyone! Drew here. Hope your Tuesday’s been treating you well.

Epicentre in uptown Charlotte has been renamed Queen City Quarter as part of its rebranding and renovation under new ownership.

Epicentre’s back! (Well, sort of)

The former hot spot destination for nightlife in uptown Charlotte is now sports a new name: Queen City Quarter. Announced in a news release earlier today, the 302,324-square-foot, mixed-used development will undergo a major rebrand along with renovations.

“It’s such a significant city block in uptown Charlotte,” Sabrina Jones of property management group CBRE told The Charlotte Observer on Monday. “We’re committed to deploying the capital that’s needed to turn this around.”

Last month, Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas took ownership of the one-block complex with its winning $95 million foreclosure auction sale bid. The lender was the only bidder. Foreclosure proceedings started in March after Epicentre defaulted on its $85 million loan with Deutsche Bank.

Catherine Muccigrosso has the full story on the revitalization of the former uptown destination.

Dave’s Hot Chicken opens Sept. 30 in Plaza Midwood at 1300 The Plaza in Charlotte.

Move over Bojangles, a new chicken restaurant is rolling into town.

Dave’s Hot Chicken, a West Coast chain, will make its debut this week in Charlotte with the opening of a new location in Plaza Midwood. This will be the first of 12 more Charlotte-area locations the franchise looks to open in the near future.

It’s the latest move in an ongoing battle with more chicken chains open or planning to open in the Charlotte market. Dave’s Hot Chicken started five years ago as a late-night popup in a parking lot and has grown to over 80 locations open or opening soon in the U.S., Canada and Dubai, according to the company website.

Catherine Muccigrosso shares more details about the latest restaurant to enter the Charlotte chicken scene.

The dispute over the failed headquarters project continues to escalate between Rock Hill officials and a real estate company owned by Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper.

Another day, another development in the ongoing legal dispute over the Panthers’ failed Rock Hill project.

Lawyers for the city of Rock Hill want records and communications from Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper related to the team’s failed headquarters project, court records show. The city wants to know who decided to pull the plug on the project — and why.

The action by the city is the first time since bankruptcy was declared in June that Rock Hill has sought answers from Tepper himself. The city also wants records from other Tepper companies, including the Carolina Panthers, GT Real Estate, DT Sports Holding, Tepper Sports Holding, and Appaloosa Management.

Andrew Dys reports on the latest development.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education Elyse Dashew, center, and board members leave for a closed session after 7-2 voted to terminate Superintendent Earnest Winston’s contract on Tuesday, April 19, 2022.

Want to voice your thoughts on the search for the next superintendent of Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools? Now might be your chance.

The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Board of Education wants to hear from students, parents, staff and people across Mecklenburg County about the next superintendent. Board members are working with Charlotte-based consulting firm Civility Localized to conduct community engagement through Dec. 13. The Charlotte Executive Leadership Council is covering the cost of the work, CELC chair Mike Lamach said.

“The CELC’s purpose is to advocate for impactful solutions that improve Charlotte’s economic vitality, equitable opportunity and quality of life for all, and our council members share a deep desire to give back and help strengthen our community,” Lamach said. “We applaud the CMS board’s decision to have the community be a critical part of the superintendent search process.”

Anna Maria Della Costa has more on the search.

