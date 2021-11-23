Epic Target Black Friday deals you can shop right now: iPhones, LEGOs, FitBits and more
Ready to shop? Tons of new Target Black Friday deals are live and plenty more are on the way. The popular retailer just released its highly anticipated Black Friday ad, with another new batch of deep discounts that dropped Sunday, November 21.
Target's just-released Black Friday 2021 deals include massive markdowns on top-tier items for your home, closet and kitchen, plus plenty of discounts on some of the season's most popular holiday gifts. With hundreds of available discounts, you can check off everything on your holiday list before the shopping rush on Black Friday 2021.
Keep scrolling to get the inside scoop on everything you need to know about the early holiday shopping event.
The 10 best Target Black Friday deals right now
KitchenAid Professional 5qt Stand Mixer for $219.99 (Save $210)
Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for $49.99 (Save $40)
iRobot Roomba i3+ Wi-Fi Connected Self-Emptying Robot Vacuum for $399.99 (Save $200)
Whirlpool 3.1 cu ft Mini Refrigerator Stainless Steel for $159.99 (Save $60)
Cricut Explore Air 2 Craft Cutting Machine for $169 (Save $58.99)
All the best deals from Target Black Friday 2021 sale
Kitchen
Mr.Coffee Iced Coffee Maker with Reusable Tumbler and Coffee Filter for $24.99 (Save $10)
Philips Norelco Multigroom Series 7000 Men's Rechargeable Trimmer for $34.99 (Save $25)
Keurig K-Mini Single-Serve K-Cup Pod Coffee Maker for $49.99 (Save $40)
PowerXL 5-Quart Single Basket Air Fryer for $59.99 (Save $60)
Instant Pot 6-quart 9-in-1 Pressure Cooker Bundle for $59.99 (Save $70)
SodaStream Terra Sparkling Water Maker for $59.99 (Save $40)
Hamilton Beach Digital Sure-Crisp Air Fry Toaster Oven for $99.99 (Save $10)
Keurig K-Classic Single-Serve K-Cup Coffee Maker for $99.99 (Save $20)
Ninja Kitchen System with Auto IQ Boost and 7-Speed Blender for $99.99 (Save $100)
KitchenAid Professional 5qt Stand Mixer for $219.99 (Save $210)
Ninja Foodi 14-in-1 8-Quart XL Pressure Cooker Steam Fryer with SmartLid for $229.99 (Save $100)
Whirlpool 3.1 cu ft Mini Refrigerator Stainless Steel for $159.99 (Save $60)
Home
Limited-time offer: Save up to 25% on furniture
Limited-time offer: Save up to 40% on floor care
200 count Twinkle LED Smooth Mini Christmas String Lights for $32 (Save $8)
Hearth & Hand Fall Tartan Plaid Table Runner for $15.29 (Save $2.70)
Dyson V8 Motorhead Origin Cordless Stick Vacuum for $249.99 (Save $130)
Philips Sonicare Protective Clean 4100 for $29.99 (Save $20)
Chunky Double Knit Handmade Throw Blanket for $76.49 (Save $8.50)
Hoover ONEPWR Dust Chaser Handheld Vacuum for $109.99 (Save $30)
Christopher Knight Home Aalto Computer Desk for $119.99 (Save $40)
iRobot Roomba 675 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum for $174.99 (Save $75)
Shark Pro Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum with PowerFins and Self-Cleaning Brushroll for $249.99 (Save $130)
BISSELL SpinWave Wet and Dry Robotic Vacuum for $299.99 (Save $100)
Gifts
Limited-time offer: Save up to 50% on Insten gaming accessories
Shop buy two, get one free deals on board games, activity kits, puzzles, video games, movies and books
Save up to 40% on select electric toothbrushes and oral care
Hyperice Hypervolt GO Percussion Massage Device for $159 (Save $40.99)
Cricut Explore Air 2 Craft Cutting Machine for $169 (Save $58.99)
Fashion and beauty
Cat & Jack Toddler Girls' Heart Peplum Short Sleeve T-Shirt for $5.95 (Save $1.05)
Cat & Jack Boys' Short Sleeve Baseball T-Shirt for $5.95 (Save $1.05)
Wild Fable Women's Short Sleeve V-Neck Textured Baby T-Shirt for $8.50 (Save $1.50)
Who What Wear Women's Ruffle Elbow Sleeve Button-Down Shirt for $25.49 (Save $4.50)
Storm Creek Men's Guardian Softshell Velvet Lined Jacket for $95 (Save $10)
Electronics
Google Nest Hub (2nd Gen) Smart Display for $49.99 (Save $50)
Apple Watch Series 3 (GPS) 38mm Aluminum Case for $169.99 (Save $30)
Beats Studio3 Wireless Over-Ear Noise Canceling Headphones for $179.99 (Save $170)
Bose QuietComfort 35 Noise Cancelling Wireless Headphones II for $179.99 (Save $120)
RCA 58-Inch 4K UHD LED Roku Smart TV for $379.99 (Save $220)
TCL 55-Inch Class 4-Series Roku Smart TV for $379.99 (Save $140)
LG 48-Inch Class 4K UHD Smart OLED HDR TV for $1,099.99 (Save $200)
Toys
LEGO Creator 3-in-1 Monster Burger Truck Building Kit 31104 for $24.59 (Save $16.40)
NERF Elite 2.0 Flipshots Flip-32 Blaster for $49.99 (Save $13)
National Geographic Microscope for Kids and 24-Piece STEM Science Kit for $44.99 (Save $5)
Jetson Sync All-Terrain Dynamic Sound Hoverboard for $99.99 (Save $60)
Huffy Marvel 16" Spider-Man Kids' Bike for $85 (Save $34.99)
LEGO Star Wars: The Mandalorian Trouble on Tatooine for $23.99 (Save $6)
Baby Gear
Baby Jogger City Select 2 Travel System for $599.99 (Save $200)
Graco Extend2Fit Convertible Car Seat for $148.39 (Save $61.60)
Baby Einstein 4-in-1 Kickin' Tunes Music and Language Discovery Activity Gym for $27.49 (Save $17.50)
When do Black Friday deals start at Target?
Target's early holiday deals started on Sunday, October 10. Even more pre-Black Friday sales went live on Sunday, October 31. Going forward, the retailer will drop additional week-long "Holiday Best" deals—meaning the product price will not be further reduced during the holiday shopping season—every Sunday. The latest set of Black Friday deals just dropped Sunday, November 21. Even more discounts are slated to be released this Thursday, November 25.
Target joins many online retailers in promoting Black Friday prices on select products before Thanksgiving. For instance, Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart and Macy's are all offering tons of Black Friday 2021 deals.
Are Target Black Friday sales available online?
Yes. Target Black Friday sales are available online, in stores and on the Target app. Online shoppers will have access to thousands of markdowns, including some of the hottest holiday gifts of the year, during the Black Friday sale.
Everyone can shop the Target Black Friday sale, as there's no membership required to participate, however, Target Circle members can enjoy even more Target discounts during the holiday shopping season. If you're not already a member, don't worry—you can sign up for the free loyalty program right now.
Is there a Target Black Friday 2021 ad scan?
Yes. Target just released two Black Friday ads detailing many of the holiday deals the shopping giant will offer starting next week. Each of the Black Friday circulars offer shoppers a sneak peek at the deals that will be available starting Sunday, November 21 and Thursday, November 25.
Does Target price match on Black Friday 2021?
Target offers a special Holiday Price Match Guarantee to Black Friday shoppers. Any Target purchase made between Sunday, October 10, and Friday, December 24, is eligible for a price adjustment if the Target price goes down on or before Christmas Eve. That means you can shop markdowns on holiday gifts during the early Black Friday sale and get money back if prices drop after you make a purchase.
Online shoppers must call guest services at 1-800-591-3869 and provide proof of purchase in order to qualify for any holiday price match. In addition, the retailer also offers select price matching within 14 days of purchase for products that retail at a lower price at competing stores.
Can I shop Target Black Friday sales online?
There are endless online markdowns you can shop right now during the Target Black Friday sale. If you're looking for something specific, Target's website might just be the best place to find it. On top of Black Friday discounts, online shoppers can enjoy same-day delivery and pickup services—so you can get your hands on those holiday gifts earlier than ever.
When does the Target Black Friday sale end?
Target's early Black Friday sale is in full swing and will continue through the end of the holiday season. Every Sunday, the retailer will release a new round of week-long Black Friday deals. The pre-Black Friday savings event is perfect for buying holiday gifts early to avoid supply and shipping issues. Even deeper discounts are sure to drop on Black Friday, which takes place on Friday, November 26, and Cyber Monday, which occurs on Monday, November 29.
Shop the Target Black Friday sale
