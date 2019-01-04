'Epic Sax Gorilla' roof performance costs Mariners' affiliate $60,000 in fines

The ‘Epic Sax Gorilla’ is a fan favorite at Tacoma Rainiers games. (Twitter screenshot: @RainiersLand)

A roof stunt by a Triple-A team starring its “Epic Sax Gorilla,” which was profiled by a local columnist, resulted in thousands of dollars of fines levied by the state’s Department of Labor and Industries.

Tacoma News Tribune columnist Matt Driscoll shadowed the Tacoma Rainiers’ creative director, Casey Catherwood, during a game last summer for a fun feature on in-game entertainment at the Triple-A affiliate of the Seattle Mariners.

Driscoll reported this week, six months after he danced with “Epic Sax Gorilla” on the Cheney Stadium roof, that the stunt cost the newspaper $2,100 in fines and the team nearly $60,000 in fines from the Washington Department of Labor and Industries.

Dancing with a gorilla

The “Epic Sax Gorilla” is a Tacoma Rainiers icon. He has a holiday bobblehead given only to season ticket holders, despite pleas to put him in the team store, and is wanted by fellow minor league teams in “trades.”

Redefining the word epic with every daring performance. 🎷🦍#EpicSaxGorilla pic.twitter.com/6nVyihEwKV — Tacoma Rainiers (@RainiersLand) July 19, 2018





The “Epic Sax Gorilla” has been in rotation for years. It was Catherwood’s brain child consisting of a gorilla suit, a saxophone and, in this case, someone in that suit playing it on the roof of the stadium.

“Even from high above the crowd, you get the sense people are at least as interested in Epic Sax Gorilla as they are with the outcome of a minor league baseball game,” Driscoll wrote in his July feature.

Rainiers find themselves under review

Driscoll wrote that L&I conducted “mildly ridiculous interrogation interviews” shortly after the story ran, taking umbrage with no one using fall protection such as a harness or tether. He complied, as did Joshua Bessex, the photographer with him that night, and their editor.

A journalist through and through, he investigated how this whole investigation came about and found a single email in the public documents he obtained.

“The Tacoma Rainiers baseball team in Tacoma WA performs the stunt below,” it reads in part. “Perhaps it is OK. It seems horribly unsafe. … They have done this skit for years.”

The person who reported the stunt declined to comment to the News Tribune. According to team president Aaron Artman, the Rainiers believe the unnamed person is a “disgruntled season ticket holder that dislikes our creative director.”

Can’t keep a gorilla down

The newspaper was fined for its inclusion in the matter while the Rainiers face three violations. The most expensive is for failing to “ensure that safety devices and means reasonable to prevent fall hazards were used” for the three employees that could have fallen 75 feet off the roof. That cost the team $56,000.

The team appealed, according to Driscoll, and intends to get the gorilla back on the roof if it can do it safely and without being fined “to an unbelievable extent.”

