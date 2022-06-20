My epic midlife paddleboarding mission – from London to Nottingham

Eleanor Mills (centre) outside the Pirate Club in Camden - Jeremy Selwyn

The towpath was full of early morning joggers as I climbed onto my kayak at Camden Lock on the Regent’s Park Canal. Silhouetted against the graffiti were four midlife women with huge inflatable paddleboards setting out on a 167-mile journey from central London to Nottinghamshire up the Grand Union Canal.

For the uninitiated, a paddleboard is a cross between a kayak and a surfboard and is made of super-buoyant, stable plastic. To propel it, you stand on the top of the board with a paddle stroking the water on alternative sides – it’s like walking on water. Beginners often find themselves in the drink until they get their sea legs. But with a bit of practice it is possible to skim along, taking in the beauty of the waterways and tapping into feelings of female empowerment and inner, as well as outer, strength this deceptively gentle sport affords.

Traditionally, water-based adventuring has been the preserve of grizzled chaps, Lycra-clad, talking about riding the Severn bore, or catching waves. But thanks to lockdown and new lighter technology for boards, female paddleboarders are a fast-growing demographic, with thousands taking to the UK’s rivers and canals in 2021 alone.

Since the pandemic we have seen a huge increase in the number of women taking up stand-up paddling. British Canoeing membership has increased from 38,000 to 90,000. Of the 44,000 new members who have joined in the last year, 20,000 were women. Prior to the pandemic, women made up 27 per cent of membership and it is fantastic to see that women now account for 40 per cent of membership.

Shilpa Rasaiah, 60, is one of them. She only learnt to swim five years ago and subsequently took up kayaking on the canal in her native Leicestershire. Today she is leading the first leg of a 14-day paddle all the way from the capital to her home in Normanton on Soar, and onto the source of the Old Grand Union canal at Trent Lock in Nottinghamshire.

“I have never done anything like this before in my life,” says Rasaiah. “Indian girls from my era were usually never taught to swim. I only learnt when I was 45. But now I love the water – it revives my soul and helps to keep me fit and strong.

“My biggest anxiety is about my body and my health – I’m worried that my back won’t stand up to the 167 miles I am doing over the next few weeks. As well as my lunch and some energy bars, I’ve got some super strong pain killers in my kit bag just in case. I’d only ever paddled short distances till I started training for this and 10 miles is the furthest I have ever gone.”

Shilpa Rasaiah: ‘I love the water – it revives my soul and helps to keep me fit and strong’ - Jeremy Selwyn

Today she is paddling 14 miles, heading out into the north London suburbs before reaching Hayes. “I particularly want to inspire ordinary, older women of colour like me to give it a go,” she says as we glide under the railway bridge.

Through Instagram, Rasaiah, a town planner and an ambassador for British Canoeing, has mobilised an army of supporters, some of whom are putting her up in their homes overnight, helping with transport and portaging. “I am so moved and grateful for the kindness of strangers,” she says. “Meeting new people is all part of the adventure.”

“Stand up paddleboarding, or SUP, is a great sport for women,'' says Jo Mosely, author of Paddleboarding Great Britain. “It is low impact but it builds core strength and is good for combating osteoporosis. It builds pelvic floor muscles and balance and is a full body workout that still feels like fun. Like many women of my age I hated sport at school but I love this. So many older women say to me they love it because it doesn’t feel like sport.”

Mosely began paddleboarding after she injured her knee badly enough to need an operation. “I’d been on crutches but paddleboarding was my medicine. I’d also had two frozen shoulders and [it] really helped that as well. It is medicinal, it keeps my body functioning. I feel like a warrior, not a worrier, when I get off my board.”

Paddleboarding is 51 per cent female – and women in midlife are the fast growing SUP demographic.

“Unlike canoeing or kayaking, SUP has no history, no image that women have to counter. We are writing its stories as we go along. And the positive way it makes me feel spills over into other areas of my life,” says Mosely.

“On the water I feel strong. It is something I do for myself and, like many women at this stage of their lives, much of the rest of the time I am looking after my son, or my elderly parents. Sometimes we can feel we are sinking under the responsibility of caring for everyone else. Paddleboarding is what I do for me.”

Eleanor Mills sets off in her kayak along the Regents Canal - Jeremy Selwyn

Back on the Regent’s Park canal, Rasaiah is getting ready for her first stretch through a tunnel to Paddington Basin, wearing a torch headlight and escorted by a narrow boat from the Pirate Castle by Camden Market. On the Blisworth Tunnel, which is nearly two miles long, she will be escorted by a support boat to take her through safely. In total, there are five tunnels on this route.

As she heads towards the dark mouth, we part ways – but I wish I could keep going with her all the way home to Loughborough. We chat about how it is never too late and you are never too old to have an adventure.

As she turns to paddle the 167 miles home, Rasaiah turns to me and grins: “I hope that by being brave I will encourage other women to have a go. If I can do it, anyone can.”