The EPIC Life Insurance Company® to offer Medicare supplement insurance in Nevada

MADISON, Wis., Oct. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One of Wisconsin’s most popular Medicare supplement insurance products will soon be available in Nevada. The EPIC Life Insurance Company®, a wholly owned subsidiary of Wisconsin Physicians Service Insurance Corporation, is planning to expand its Medicare supplement insurance, already being sold in 15 states, to Nevada residents for the 2023 plan year.

“We’ve been selling Medicare supplement insurance in Wisconsin since the Medicare program began in 1966. We already offer plans in select states across the country, and we’re excited to introduce our Medicare supplement insurance to Nevada beneficiaries,” said Thomas Spelsberg, Vice President of Medicare Market Solutions.

Medicare supplement insurance helps customers pay for costs left over after Medicare pays its share for covered medical services.

The plans will be available starting Oct. 1, 2022, through select insurance agents and retiree exchanges in Nevada. Medicare supplement insurance plans from The EPIC Life Insurance Company offer a variety of coverage options for Medicare beneficiaries plus special programs and services included at no additional cost. Most plans include fitness and wellness programs, and all plans come with vision and hearing programs, with the option to purchase dental coverage.

With a rich legacy of caring and innovation, The EPIC Life Insurance Company is committed to making health care easier for the people it serves.

About The EPIC Life Insurance Company

The EPIC Life Insurance Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of Wisconsin Physicians Service Insurance Corporation, which is the plan administrator for our Medicare supplement insurance plans. The EPIC Life Insurance Company is based in Madison, Wis., and has been doing business across the country for more than 35 years. Visit mywpsmedicare.com for more information on EPIC’s Medicare supplement insurance plans.

The intent of this advertisement is solicitation of insurance, and contact may be made by the insurer or a licensed agent. Neither Wisconsin Physicians Service Insurance Corporation nor The EPIC Life Insurance Company, nor their products, nor agents are connected with or endorsed by the United States government or the federal Medicare program. All policies have exclusions, limitations, and reductions. For costs and complete details of the coverage, call or write your insurance agent or the insurance company. Fitness, vision, hearing, and wellness programs are not part of the insurance policy, are offered at no additional charge, and can be changed or discontinued at any time. Fitness and wellness programs are not included with Medicare supplement cost-sharing plans (Plans K and L).

