Epic Halloween yard display features Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes as Grim Reaper

Here’s a story of why Patrick Mahomes is the best player in the NFL.

Tyler Evans lives in Orillia, Ontario, and is a self-professed Indianapolis Colts fan. But he is quick to acknowledge Mahomes’ greatness. After the Chiefs defeated the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, Evans shared a long post on Instagram about Mahomes and the Chiefs.

“When my dad was a little kid, he was given a Kansas City Chiefs jersey and helmet from his grandparents, it made him a life long fan of the team,” Evans wrote.

“I’m an Indianapolis Colts fan, but ever since I can remember, Sunday afternoons from September to January have been spent watching the Chiefs with my Dad. From Trent Green, to Matt Cassel, to Alex Smith, and everyone in between, he stuck by his team no matter what, all while I had my fun with Manning and Luck.

“Then along came Patrick bleeping Mahomes! The greatest football player I’ve ever seen in my life. In 2020, Pat and the Chiefs won their first Super Bowl championship. It was a special moment for the Evans household. A special moment I’ll always cherish with my Dad.

“So about last night…Man, that was special too! Especially because a lot of ya’ll talked a lot of (smack)! The media crowned their champion back in August, some of ya’ll reading this post felt the need to let me know how much you doubted the Chiefs, but it didn’t matter.

“The greatest quarterback I’ve ever seen with my two eyes, my favourite athlete of all time (because of these memories he’s given me watching ball with my dad), was 72/100 (72%) in the playoffs, he had 703 passing yards, 7 TDs, 0 INTs, and was named Super Bowl MVP…ALL WHILE ON ONE LEG WITH A RETOOLING ROSTER!!!!”

Evans apparently is a big Halloween fan, too, and he turned his yard into a shrine to Mahomes. The theme? Mahomes as the Grim Reaper.

Orillia is a few hours north of Buffalo, so Evans knows all about Mahomes being called the Grim Reaper by coach Andy Reid after that epic 42-36 overtime playoff win over the Bills in 2022.

This is impressive and take note of the tombstones of the Bills, Ravens and Bengals.