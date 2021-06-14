EPH European Property Holdings Limited (EPH): Results of the Annual General Meeting 2021

held on 14 June 2021, at 11 a.m. at Vaduzer-Saal, Giessenstrasse 7, 9490 Vaduz, Liechtenstein

EPH European Property Holdings Ltd, the real estate investment company listed on SIX Swiss Exchange, held its Annual General Meeting (‘AGM’) on 14th June 2021. All resolutions proposed in the Notice of the AGM released on 20 May 2021 were passed.

The following approvals and resolutions were duly passed by the Annual General Meeting:

Approval of Hans Messmer as Chairman Representative/ Chair, Quorum and Notice Approval of Sele Frommelt & Partner Rechtsanwälte as Independent Representative Approval of the results of the year ended 31 December 2020 Approval to not pay a dividend from the 2020 results. Re-election of Deloitte AG as Auditor for a period of one year Change of the par value of the Company’s shares to USD 1 per share and respective amendment of the Memorandum and Articles of Association

The proposed changed Memorandum and Articles of Association are attached. The Memorandum and Articles of Association become effective upon registration with the Company’s registrar today.

EPH is managed by Valartis International Ltd. a wholly owned subsidiary of Valartis Group AG. Additional information on EPH European Property Holdings is available by contacting Anna Bernhart Tel: +41 44 503 5400 or at contact@europeanpropertyholdings.com.

