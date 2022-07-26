EPCOR Starts Construction on New Copper Basin Water Reclamation Facility

3 min read
State-of-the-art facility to restore more than 1 billion gallons of water annually

Now under construction, EPCOR’s $48 million Copper Basin Water Reclamation Facility in Pinal County, Arizona, will return 1 billion gallons of water to the natural water cycle each year.
New $48 million Copper Basin Water Reclamation Facility in one of the country’s fastest-growing regions slated for December 2023 completion.
PHOENIX, July 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EPCOR USA (EPCOR) announced today it has officially kicked off construction of the new Copper Basin Water Reclamation Facility (Copper Basin), a pivotal piece of water infrastructure in one of the nation’s fastest growing regions.

The new state-of-the-art facility’s treatment process will be fully enclosed and designed to integrate seamlessly into the community. Equipped with industry-leading advanced treatment technologies that meet the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality’s Best Available Demonstrated Control Technology (BADCT) requirements, Copper Basin will ensure delivery of safe, clean, and reliable wastewater service.

“We couldn’t be more pleased to see construction begin on this critical wastewater treatment facility,” said EPCOR USA President Joe Gysel. “We take our responsibility to the communities EPCOR serves very seriously. Our commitment to, and the smart management of water resources is equally important – it is our goal to return more than 90% of the wastewater we collect and treat to the natural water cycle.”

Located in the heart of Pinal County’s San Tan Valley, Copper Basin will replace the existing and outdated Section 11 lagoon-style plant that was constructed more than 20 years ago. In doing so, EPCOR will also return more than 1 billion gallons of safe, clean water annually to the natural water cycle through aquifer recharge. The new facility will be operational by December 2023. Decommissioning of the Section 11 lagoons is slated for completion by 2025.

EPCOR received the necessary approvals to move forward from the Pinal County Board of Supervisors in April 2022.

“Pinal County is one of the most attractive regions in the country, with impressive residential, commercial and high-tech industrial growth. This new facility will not only support the region’s future, it will ensure that we are returning every drop of water possible to the aquifer and that people who call the San Tan Valley home today will be ensured safe and reliable service,” said Mike Goodman, Pinal County Supervisor.

Note to Media: EPCOR leadership is available for telephone/virtual interviews – additional images are available.

To learn more, visit epcor.com.

For further information, please contact:

Rebecca Stenholm
Director, Public Affairs
EPCOR USA
O 623.445.2424 | C 602.390.5662 | rstenholm@epcor.com

About EPCOR USA
EPCOR USA is among the largest private utilities in the Southwest and the largest in Arizona, providing water, wastewater and natural gas service to approximately 780,000 people across 42 communities and 18 counties in Arizona, New Mexico and Texas. With corporate offices in Phoenix, EPCOR USA employs approximately 425 people.

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at
https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9e61da73-df4a-40bd-854b-d41393f23be0

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/df494f02-1c90-4869-b21b-c3558cb51b6e


