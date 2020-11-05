EPCOR energizes first residential natural gas customer in Southern Bruce region

KINCARDINE, Ontario, Nov. 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This week, EPCOR Natural Gas Limited Partnership connected and energized its first residential customer to the natural gas distribution system for the Southern Bruce region in the community of Kincardine.



The project, designed to provide the area's residents, farms and businesses with access to natural gas for the first time, began construction in 2019.

"This is an important project milestone,” said Susannah Robinson, Vice President, Ontario Region of EPCOR. “We’re looking forward to continuing to connect customers to natural gas in the coming months and into 2021 and providing them with a reliable and consistent source energy.”

EPCOR connected and energized a series of industrial customers in August and is now working to complete connections to residential and business customers who have signed up for service throughout the communities of Kincardine, Arran-Elderslie, Tiverton and the Township of Huron-Kinloss.

“I’d like to thank EPCOR for bringing natural gas to our community and their continued work to connect residents and businesses in the area who signed up for service over the past five months,” said Kincardine Mayor Anne Eadie. “Natural gas is a safe, convenient and affordable fuel source that provides an instant source of energy and emits lower levels of greenhouse gas than alternatives. It will make life in our community better.”

Along with the new connections in Kincardine, Mayor Steve Hammell of Arran-Elderslie and Mayor Mitch Twolan of Huron-Kinloss have expressed excitement on natural gas coming to the region and shared their support for the project as it achieved key milestones.

In 2021, EPCOR will also turn its attention to energizing new communities with natural gas including Paisley, Chelsey, Lucknow, Ripley, Point Clark and Lurgan Beach. As the project progresses, local community members will be notified of construction activities in their areas, and potential customers will be provided with information on how to get ready for natural gas service. Customers in these communities who would like to sign up for service early can visit epcor.com/naturalgas.

