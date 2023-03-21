Epazz Holdings: ZenaDrone 1000 AI Predictive was Well-Received at a California Airbase: Visit Leads to Flight Demonstrations With Multiple Airbases and Presentations

Epazz, Inc.

CHICAGO, IL, March 21, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Epazz Inc. (OTC: EPAZ), a mission-critical provider of drone technology, blockchain mobile apps, and cloud-based business software solutions, announced today that ZenaDrone, Inc’s. visit to a California Airbase has led to flight demonstrations and presentations with multiple airbases. Company representatives met with the top military officials to discuss how ZenaDrone 1000 works within their operations. The company is in the process of scheduling and will receive a formal invitation within the next few weeks.

The company will hand control over to the military pilots to operate ZenaDrone 1000, letting them assess the ease of use and portability of the drone. In addition, company representatives will meet with the maintenance crew to determine how to integrate ZenaDrone 1000 into operations. Flight demonstrations are tentatively scheduled for June, pending completion of the necessary paperwork and regulations. The company is in the process of registering additional drones with the FAA and securing the necessary insurance.

CEO Shaun Passley, PhD, said, “We received amazing feedback on ZenaDrone 1000 and are very pleased to be moving to the next stage with the USAF.”

ZenaDrone Inc. is a provider of a multifunctional unmanned aerial vehicle equipped with machine learning systems, multispectral sensors, and AI technology. ZenaDrone uses the data captured from its cameras to create a 3D interactive environment.

The ZenaDrone 1000 has garnered positive reviews in several industries, especially in the military, agricultural, oil and gas, wildfire management, and civil engineering industries. This year, ZenaDrone aims to enhance its AI capabilities to include autonomous navigation of unmapped terrains, deep learning algorithms for various actions, and dual use features to accommodate commercial and military drone applications.

The ZenaDrone team will use predictive AI analytics or predictive modeling—a type of analysis that employs methods and resources—to create predictive models and forecast future outcomes based on acquired data. Predictive analytics refers to a method rather than a specific technology. Techniques used in predictive analytics include machine learning algorithms, sophisticated mathematics, statistical modeling, descriptive analytics, and data mining.

Epazz Holdings will prioritize upgrading the ZenaDrone 1000’s AI technology to increase its global reach across industries.

About ZenaDrone Inc. (https://www.zenadrone.com/)

ZenaDrone Inc. is dedicated to improving its intelligent unmanned aerial vehicle technology that incorporates machine learning software and AI. It was created to revolutionize the hemp farming sector and later evolved into an intelligent multifunctional industrial surveillance, inspection, and monitoring solution.

About Epazz Inc. (https://www.epazz.com/)

Epazz Inc. is a leading cloud-based software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher education institutions, and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS™ v3.0 is a complete web-based software package for small and mid-sized businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies, and higher education institutions. BoxesOS™ provides many of the web-based applications organizations would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz’s other products include DeskFlex™ (room-scheduling software) and Provitrac™ (an applicant-tracking system).

SAFE HARBOR

This Safe Harbor statement is made under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Certain statements contained in this press release are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of words such as “may,” “expect,” “intend,” “estimate,” “anticipate,” “believe,” or “continue” (or the negatives thereof) or similar terminology. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that can cause actual results to differ materially from future results or those implied by such forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned any forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and actual results might differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Epazz Inc. assumes no obligation and has no intention of updating those forward-looking statements, and it has no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that is not paid for by Epazz Inc. Investors are encouraged to review Epazz Inc.’s public filings on SEC.gov and otcmarkets.com, including its unaudited and audited financial statements and its over-the-counter market filings, which contain general business information about the company’s operations, results of its operations, and risks associated with the company and its operations.

