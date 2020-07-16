Epazz DeskFlex Desk & Room Booking System Unveiling of the Contactless FlexCube Device Version 2.0 for Return to the Office After COVID-19 Lockdowns

DeskFlex is a great solution to manage social distancing at the office



CHICAGO, July 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Epazz Inc. (OTC: EPAZ), a leading provider of cloud-based business software solutions, announced today the launching of a new version of the FlexCube device for On-Demand workspaces. DeskFlex FlexCube is a cutting-edge office management solution that allows employees to book desks, cubicles, or workstations. DeskFlex is a great solution to manage social distancing at the office. It displays the accurate actual status of the specific workstation. The device shows off led lights of different colors to indicate the state of the preferred desk. Green indicates available workspaces; Red suggests reserved space, Yellow shows the area is going to open in a few minutes, and Blue indicates the desk has a permanent user.

Using the downloadable DeskFlex mobile app, the employee scans the QR code for verification of any reservation. FlexCube is the quickest way to book workspace on demand when employees want to know available desks right away. The Check-in and Check-out features maintain that the reservation is in use. DeskFlex FlexCube v2.0, the newest version of the FlexCube, comes with an interactive touchscreen interface that allows employees to check-in, check out, view reservations, and book the space on the dot with just a swipe of a finger. It performs all the features in the older version but faster and more integrated.

DeskFlex desk booking software remains the leading provider of room scheduling system to law firms, financial institutions, hospitals, and branches of the government here and abroad. DeskFlex receives an increasing trend of product inquiries and demo requests following the lifting of lockdown measures. Work-from-home employees are now gearing up to go back to the office. DeskFlex company prepares to accommodate more organizations as they adopt and integrate room booking software in their existing company network following the new normal of doing business.

According to Shaun Passley, Ph.D., CEO of Epazz, Inc., "We are excited to be releasing FlexCube. It is a great product for organizations that are transforming their static office into an open office. Allowing employees to select which desk to seat each day for easier check-in and check out. Great for college computer labs or exam offices."

About DeskFlex.com

DeskFlex is a desk booking solution and room reservation software for conference rooms, workspaces, desks, car parking spaces, equipment, hoteling, and HotDesking, which helps office managers accommodate the occasional needs of mobile workers while reducing rent and facility costs. DeskFlex lets employees reserve space in advance or claim desks right away. It adjusts the telephone switch (PBX), so calls ring at the "desk du jour." DeskFlex includes check-in, point-and-click floor maps, a web browser, a local kiosk, Outlook integration, and conference room scheduling.

About Epazz, Inc. (www.epazz.com)

Epazz, Inc., is a leading cloud-based software company that specializes in providing customized cloud applications to the corporate world, higher-education institutions and the public sector. Epazz BoxesOS™ v3.0 is a complete web-based software package for small- to mid-size businesses, Fortune 500 enterprises, government agencies, and higher-education institutions. BoxesOS provides many of the web-based applications organizations would otherwise need to purchase separately. Epazz’s other products are K9Sky.com kennel software and Provitrac applicant tracking system.

